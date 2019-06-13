Myleene Klass Will Be The Narrator In WHERE IS PETER RABBIT? At The Theatre Royal Haymarket

Following a sell out run in April this year, the critically acclaimed Where is Peter Rabbit? returns to the West End by popular demand for a limited season from 20 July 1 September at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Where is Peter Rabbit? inspired by Beatrix Potter's classic Tales will thrill children and the young-at-heart alike. The shows - with a new enhanced storyline - will feature for the first time the delectable voice of TV presenter and musician Myleene Klass as the narrator, alongside Olivier Award-winning actor and comedian Griff Rhys Jones.

Myleene Klass said: I have always loved and admired the Beatrix Potter books. I grew up reading them and have introduced these classic tales to my children. Peter Rabbit is such a wonderful character - cheeky, mischievous, adventurous and inquisitive. I am thrilled to be lending my voice to this enchanting show for all the family.

Griff Rhys Jones said: The characters and the strange life of animals are so well observed by Beatrix Potter and not just in her beautiful illustrations. I don't think we cherish things quite as much as we do children's books, handed down like golden gems; and it's remarkable to think that these stories are still so loved. It is wonderful that these magical tales of countryside life will be returning to the Theatre Royal Haymarket this summer.

Where is Peter Rabbit? began life at the Old Laundry Theatre in Bowness-On-Windermere in June 2016 and has enthralled audiences and garnered rave reviews ever since. Classic Beatrix Potter tales leap from the glossy pages onto the West End stage with ease drawing children and adults alike into the imaginary world of Peter Rabbit and his friends.

Hop onto your seats and enter the magical world of Beatrix Potter, starring everyone's favourite bunny. Watch with delight as your favourite stories and most beloved characters are brought to life in this theatrical spectacular, featuring beautifully handcrafted puppets and an entrancing set. Full of plenty of music and joyful, enchanting original songs, with lyrics by one of Britain's most beloved playwrights, Sir Alan Ayckbourn and music by Steven Edis.

These classic tales and much loved characters are brought to life in this theatrical specatcular with beautifully hand crafted puppets that bring magic and joy to the stage. Fall in love with the mischievous Peter Rabbit, reach heady heights with Jemima Puddle-Duck and do the laundry with Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle. Watch out for the cunning Mr Tod, whilst delighting at Mr Jeremy Fisher's attempts to catch fish and don't forget the ferocious Mr. McGregor is never far away.

Handed down from generation to generation, these classic stories hold a special place in our hearts, so whether a warm hug of nostalgia, or the perfect introduction to Beatrix Potter's Tales, this is a truly charming production for the whole family to cherish and enjoy together. Devised by Roger Glossop, and directed and choreographed by Sheila Carter, this innovative show combines live performance, projection and recording in a thoroughly interactive new magical musical, entirely based on the original Tales by Beatrix Potter.

Thomas Merrington, Creative Consultant on behalf of Frederick Warne & Co. Ltd said: We are delighted to be bringing Peter Rabbit and friends back to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for the summer following an incredibly successful run this Easter. Families are in for a treat with some new narrations and a brand new song. Audiences will continue to fall in love with this beautiful production it really brings the characters to life in the most charming way.

To book tickets please visit: PeterRabbitLive.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You