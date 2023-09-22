MUSICAL CON Reveals More Special Guests For Upcoming Convention

The convention takes place Saturday 21st – Sunday 22nd October 2023.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Musical Con, the UK's official Musical Theatre fan convention which returns to Excel London  next month for its second year, has announced more special guests, including theatre legends,  composer of Les Miserables and Miss Saigon, Claude-Michel Schönberg, legendary  choreographer and this year's recipient of the Special Recognition award at the Olivier Awards,  Dame Arlene Phillips (Starlight Express, Grease, Guys & Dolls), and lyricist and composer of fan  favourite's Heathers, Legally Blonde and Bat Boy Laurence O'Keefe. 

Other notable stars and creatives announced include Matt Henry MBE (Kinky Boots, The Drifters  Girl), John McCrea (Cabaret, Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Joanna Ampil (Miss Saigon, Cats,  Waitress), Divina De Campo (Spongebob Squarepants, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Rob Madge (My Son’s A Queer, But What Can You Do?), director and Sheffield Crucible Artistic Director Rob  Hastie (Operation Mincemeat, Miss Saigon, Standing At The Sky's Edge), casting director Stuart  Burt (Cabaret, Miss Saigon, Standing At the Sky's Edge), designer Ben Stones (Operation Mincemeat, Miss Saigon, Standing At The Sky's Edge), director Anthony Lau (Miss Saigon),  writers Jake Brunger & Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical) and choreographer  Mark Smith (The Little Big Things). 

Claude-Michel Schönberg says, Musical Con is helping musical theatre to be understood,  appreciated and celebrated by audiences as never before. I am delighted to be part of it and my  hope is we will inspire the next generation of young people to work with us in the most  wonderful industry in the world.

Fans can visit the Musical Con website for a complete list of special guests and to buy tickets.  VIP and Priority Tickets are completely sold out, with limited day and weekend tickets available. 




