Modern Musical Remake of JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Will Stream Next Month and Come to Cinemas

Future Spotlight Productions, in collaboration with KidZania London, present their next film, a modern musical remake of Jack and The Beanstalk. Featuring remixed pop classics to show-stopping musical numbers, this live production full of twists and turns features Strictly Come Dancing star Joanne Clifton and original SIX queen, Natalie Paris. Streaming on Broadway on Demand from Friday 22 July, the production will then be embarking on a cinema tour around UK and internationally, where a portion of ticket sales will be going towards the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Audiences can now pre-book to watch from the comfort of their homes: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/hXn1xMBhW3eU-jack-and-the-beanstalk

Artistic Director of Future Spotlight Productions, Louis Rayneau, today said: "We Are SO EXCITED to be back and bringing this GIANT of a Fairy-tale Feature Film to life in this live action film! The creatives and cast are all so wonderful; you are not ready for the visuals and the VOCALS. Making this film has been magical and we hope that radiates when you watch it..."

Cast: Natalie Paris (Fairy Sunflower), Georgie Lovatt (Princess Jill), Edward Chitticks (Jack Trott), Jordan Frazier (Poison Ivy), Rosie Napper (Jack's Mother), Kyle Birch (The King), Joanne Clifton (The Giant) and featuring Connor Tidman, Elena Breschi, Tyla Nurden and Ella Goodwin (Ensemble)

Director of Photography & Videography: Reece Darlington-Delaire; Musical Direction: Edward Court; Sound Designer: Matthew Case; Hair & Makeup: Lisa Antonelli & Tanisha J Hillman; Production Assistant: Celia Learmonth

The classic fairy-tale story of Jack and The Beanstalk just got a modern musical makeover. This feature will take you on an adventure like no other and something for all ages. But who will save the day? Tune in and find out.

Featuring amazing effects, insane vocals and a story that will make you laugh, cry, and want to dance, this production will be available to stream worldwide.

Natalie Paris plays Fairy Sunflower. She played Jane Seymour in the West End production of Six the Musical, in addition to the 2017 Arts Theatre production, on the cast recording, and in the show's 2018 UK tour. Previous theatre credits include: The Regulars (Hope Mill Theatre), The Beggar's Opera (RADA), Billy Elliot (Victoria Palace), Sunday in the Park with George (Menier Chocolate Factory/Wyndham's Theatre), Les Misérables (Palace Theatre/Queen's Theatre), Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat (New London Theatre) and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (London Palladium)

Georgie Lovatt plays Princess Jill. Currently making her West End debut in Les Misérables, she was recently in the London revival of BARE: A Pop Opera (VAULTS), for which she won Best Supporting Actress at the Off West End Awards. Previous theatre credits include Jack and the Beanstalk (Carousel Theatre Company), Zorro, Made in Dagenham and The Pajama Game (Performance Preparation Academy).

Edward Chitticks plays Jack Trott. Previous theatre credits include But, I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical (The Turbine Theatre), 9 to 5: The Musical (Savoy Theatre), Hairspray (UK tour), On The Town (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Mamma Mia! (Novello Theatre) and Curtains the Musical (Laine Theatre Arts).

Jordan Frazier plays Poison Ivy. Currently making her West End debut in Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Previous theatre credits include You Are Here (Southwark Playhouse), Bat Out of Hell (international tour), The Wizard of Oz (Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, USA), Damn Yankees, Spamalot, The Pinocchio Show (Central Piedmont Community College, USA) as well as several years' experience as the Lead Bilingual Singer for Carnival Cruise Line's main stage shows.

Rosie Napper plays Jack's Mother. A resident host for Future Spotlight Productions and KidZania London's events, recent credits with them include Halloween Adult Nights and Christmas Adult Nights. Previous theatre credits include: The Golden Mickeys, Villains Tonight! (Disney Cruise Line), CAN't STOP IT: Another New Musical (The Other Palace/Dominion Studio Theatre), Flashdance (Performance Preparation Academy), Aladdin, Jack and the Beanstalk and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre).

Kyle Birch plays The King. Recent credits include In Pieces: A New Musical (Future Spotlight Productions/The Turbine Theatre), The Musical of Musicals, Anything Goes (London College of Music) and Once on This Island (British Theatre Academy). Recent concert credits include Roles We'll Never Play (Lyric Theatre), Children of Eden - In Concert (Cadogan Hall) and Leave A Light On (Lambert Jackson Productions/The Theatre Café).

Joanne Clifton plays The Giant. A professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing from 2014-2016, she won the competition in both 2015 and 2016 as well as winning the World Ballroom Showdance Championship in 2014. Recent stage credits include Thoroughly Modern Millie (UK tour), The Rocky Horror Show (UK tour), The Addams Family (UK tour) and Flashdance (UK tour),

Connor Tidman joins the Ensemble. Tidman recently made his professional theatre debut in The Bodyguard (UK tour); while recent concert credits include: The Brits (2020, 2022), BBC Children in Need 2015, Pixie Lott (2018 tour), Remembering the Movies (UK tour) and Rip It Up: The 70s Tour (UK tour). Recent film credits include Barbie, Apartment 7A and Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Elena Breschi joins the Ensemble. Recent theatre credits include Kindertransport (Nottingham Playhouse), Little Fir Tree (King's Place Theatre), Cinderella, American Idiot, The Life, Pirates of Penzance (Performance Preparation Academy). Recent television credits include Banged Up Abroad (National Geographic).

Tyla Nurden joins the Ensemble. Currently in the UK tour of The Rocky Horror Show following a West End run. Previous theatre credits include The Rocky Horror Show, The Musicals in Concert and Cantre: Burlesque (Montecasino Teatro, Johannesburg) and Funny Girl (Fugard Theatre, Cape Town). Recent film credits include The Kissing Booth 3.

Ella Goodwin joins the Ensemble. Previous theatre credits include Thriller Live! (UK tour) and Here Come the Boys (UK tour); and concert credits as a dancer include Todrick Hall, AJ Tracey, Kim Petras, Mabel, Ava Max, Becky G and Little Mix.

Louis Rayneau directs. He is the Founder and Artistic Director of Future Spotlight Productions. Winning Best Director Awards for his first feature film at New York Movie Awards and LA film awards. His directing credits include In Pieces: A New Musical and Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (Future Spotlight Productions/The Turbine Theatre); and his acting credits include Naked Boys Singing (King's Head Theatre), The Jungle Book (UK tour), What's the Story? (Green Curtain Theatre Company), Cartoon Network Live! (international tour), Alice in Wonderland (international tour/APL theatre), The Beggar's Opera (Lazarus Theatre Company) and Hotels for Criminals (ATG/Wanderlust Productions).

Rachel Sargent choreographs. As a performer, her theatre credits include Mamma Mia! (Novello Theatre) and Hairspray (Shaftesbury Theatre). As a choreographer, her credits include In Pieces: A New Musical (Future Spotlight Productions/The Turbine Theatre), American Idiot (BST Studio Theatre, Guildford), PPA Third Year Showcase (Ambassadors Theatre), Move It! (London Excel Centre), 9 to 5: The Musical (ELT Studio Theatre, Guildford) and A Chorus Line (Guildford School of Acting).