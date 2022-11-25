Mischief's MIND MANGLER Announces West End Performances

Mischief has announced extra dates for their first ever UK Tour of Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle, including select Sunday performances at the Garrick Theatre in the West End and a preview performance at Mountview. Mind Mangler is the latest Mischief comedy written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, the writing (and performing) trio best known for the global phenomenon The Play That Goes Wrong and the BBC comedy series The Goes Wrong Show.

In response to sold out performances at the Edinburgh Fringe, Mind Mangler has now been developed into a two-act show for a major UK tour, starring Henry Lewis as the 'Mind Mangler' and Jonathan Sayer as his 'Stooge'.

Join the 'Mind Mangler' as he returns to the stage following a disappointing two-night run at the Luton Holiday Inn conference centre, suite 2b. His new solo spectacular is predicted to spiral into chaos as he attempts to read your mind...

Following a preview performance on Friday 6 January in London at The Mack Theatre at Mountview, the UK tour will open on Saturday 7 January at the Wyvern Theatre, Swindon, visiting a further twenty-three venues nationwide until 22 April 2023, with West End performances at the Garrick Theatre on Sunday 15 January, Sunday 5 February and Sunday 26 March 2023. All venues are now on sale.

Mischief's other stage successes include The Play That Goes Wrong (West End, Broadway and on tour across the UK and internationally with productions staged on every continent - with the exception of Antarctica), Magic Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery and Mischief Movie Night. Their 'Royal Television Society' award-winning BBC One series The Goes Wrong Show aired in December 2019 with a Christmas special, with further episodes in early 2020, and a hit Nativity special last Christmas. The second series aired in September 2021 on BBC One and iPlayer.