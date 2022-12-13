Mike Bubbins Announces First Ever Solo UK Tour With THROWBACK

Mike Bubbins will embark on his first ever solo stand up tour next year with brand new show Throwback. Opening in Maidenhead on 4th February he then heads to Cheltenham, Shrewsbury, Llanelli, Carmarthen, Leamington Spa, Northampton, Leicester, Portsmouth, Barry, Salford, Chorley, Nottingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newport, , Winchester, Birmingham, Treorchy, Rhyl, Milford Haven, Cardiff, Swindon and Port Talbot before concluding in London on 1st April.

Mike Bubbins, star of hit podcast The Socially Distant Sports Bar, and of BBC television comedies Mammoth, Tourist Trap and The Unexplainers, unleashes Throwback, his first ever solo UK stand-up tour. And things may never be the same again.

Throwback is a powerful, thought-provoking, visceral hour of stand-up comedy, that pushes boundaries, defies neat descriptions and challenges the audience...

It's actually an hour and a half of really funny stories, pretty impressive characterisations, possibly a song (he said he'll see how that goes), a bit of nostalgia about the good old days, a bit of optimism about the good new days, and Mike generally having a laugh about life and not taking himself, or anything else, too seriously. Having said that, he may, at some point in the show, get very annoyed at berks, whether in the past, the present, or the future. Very annoyed.

So basically Throwback is a comedy show about Bubbins sharing, and bringing to life, the stuff that he finds funny. As comedy concepts go, it's a pretty straightforward one, really.

Mike is an established headliner on the UK Comedy Circuit, regularly gigging up and down the country. He has performed on the comedy stage at many of the country's major festivals, including Leeds, Reading, V, Green Man and The Edinburgh Fringe. He has written and toured two critically acclaimed solo comedy shows about two of the loves of his life; his ode to Elvis 'The King and I', and his ode to the 1970s 'Retrosexual Male'.

He is an accomplished radio writer and performer. As well as being a regular guest host and presenter on various BBC Radio Wales programmes, he's also appeared in productions as diverse as 'Kafka's Metamorphosis', 'To Hull and Back', and 'Under The Stars', on BBC Radio 4, Radio 5's 'Blood on the Tracks' and 'Fighting Talk' and has written and starred in BBC Wales' 'Mike Bubbins:Daytripper' and 'Two Men One Job'. In addition to these he is co-creator and star of BBC Radio Wales hit paranormal comedy, 'The Unexplainers' that ran for five series and transferred to TV.

In Podcast land, Mike is a regular contributor to the popular Rugby pod 'Blood and Mud', and is the anti-hero star of cult hit, and UK Podcast Comedy Award winning 'The Beef and Dairy Network', improvising the role of deranged slaughterhouse owner/religious leader Eli Roberts.

The Socially Distant Sports Bar, the podcast that Mike hosts with Elis James and Steff Garrero has become the word of mouth hit of lockdown. Listen to an episode here. They toured in 2021 selling out Hackney Empire, Salford Lowry and Cardiff New Theatre (three times). They perform at the Cardiff International Arena on February 3rd 2023.

On television Mike was co-star of BBC Wales' hit comedy series 'Tourist Trap', playing the part of Wyn, the self-styled 'Mr Wales'. Mike has also acted in comedies such as BBC 1's 'Warren', BBC 2's 'Josh', Dave's 'Ultimate Worrier' and 'Eat Your Heart Out', and BBC NI's 'Soft Border Patrol'. Putting his ex-sportsman hat on, Mike is also a regular contributor on BBC Wales' 'Six Nations Special' and 'Scrum V'. He wrote and starred in his own sitcom pilot 'Mammoth' for BBC Wales in 2021.

Lastly, and while he may be blowing his own trumpet, Mike's pretty sure he's the only comedy performer, writer & actor in the world who as well as being an ex-professional rugby player, coach and PE teacher has also been a finalist in the European Elvis Tribute Act Championship.