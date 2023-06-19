Michael Keegan-Dolan's MÁM Returns to Sadler's Wells Theatre This Autumn

Performances run Thursday 5 – Saturday 7 October 2023.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend Photo 2 Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today
Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the West End Cast of LES MISERABLES o Photo 4 Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS

Michael Keegan-Dolan's MÁM Returns to Sadler's Wells Theatre This Autumn

Irish choreographer and Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Michael Keegan-Dolan’s Olivier Award-nominated MÁM returns to Sadler’s Wells Theatre after its acclaimed 2020 run, from Thursday 5 – Saturday 7 October 2023.

Bringing together the Irish traditional concertina player Cormac Begley live with European orchestral contemporary music collective s t a r g a z e, and 12 international dancers from the Teaċ Daṁsa company, MÁM is a meeting place between solo and ensemble; modern and traditional; local and universal. Every dancer and musician have added to the creative process of the piece, which also features Michael Keegan-Dolan's partner Rachel Poirier and his daughter Ellie, now 12.


The Irish word MÁM means at once a mountain pass, a handful, a yoke and an obligation – perhaps to continue or to go a certain way. Keegan-Dolan was inspired by the poetry of the word’s multiple meanings, and by the landscapes of West Kerry for this production. MÁM speaks to life’s nuances and contrasts, and how polarities can, on occasion, come together to find resolution.

The show came out of Keegan-Dolan’s desire to work with renowned Irish musician Cormac Begley – to make their respective disciplines, dance and music, communicate directly with the other. The choreographer and musician’s homes in West Kerry are separated by a mám, or mountain pass. Begley’s music is at the heart of this production, where tenderness, violence, intimacy, passion and softness inhabit the stage in the form of a powerful group in black and white, constantly searching for each other and breaking free.

Cormac Begley plays 13 concertinas ranging from bass to piccolo register. The music on his solo album, ‘Cormac Begley,’ is central to MÁM - and to Pat Collin's documentary film "The Dance”, which followed Keegan-Dolan during the making of MÁM.


Speaking about MÁM, Michael Keegan-Dolan says: “Making MÁM brought so many different people together in what was a once in a lifetime, life changing experience.”
 

On the collaboration with Keegan-Dolan and inviting dance to his musical landscape, Cormac Begley adds: "It's been one of the highlights of my career to work with such a special and talented group of people."




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For THE REAL AND IMAGINED HISTORY OF THE ELEPHANT MAN at N Photo
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For THE REAL AND IMAGINED HISTORY OF THE ELEPHANT MAN at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for their exciting autumn season headline production, The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man.

2
The Best Films Youve Never Seen Series Returns to RMIT The Capitol Photo
The Best Films You've Never Seen Series Returns to RMIT The Capitol

The Best Films You've Never Seen Series returns to RMIT The Capitol with a night of surrealist cinema.

3
TIGERS IN THE WISTERIA to Play Greater Manchester Fringe in July Photo
TIGERS IN THE WISTERIA to Play Greater Manchester Fringe in July

Prepare to be whisked away to 1922 as the highly anticipated digital monologue, 'Tigers In The Wisteria,' opens at Greater Manchester Fringe. This production, written by Lita Doolan, delves into the love story of Ottoline Morrell, a Bloomsbury resident, promising a unique exploration of love, choices, and the power of words. Opening on July 1st, this thought-provoking show is set to captivate audiences with its raw emotions and bisexual narrative.

4
Secret Cinema Teases GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE With Sneak Peek Photo
Secret Cinema Teases GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE With Sneak Peek

Secret Cinema is giving fans another 'sneak peek' into the world of their upcoming Grease: The Live Experience, by unveiling an exclusive illustrated site map.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE! Video Video: Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE!
Watch Maude Apatow Perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from CABARET at West End Live Video
Watch Maude Apatow Perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from CABARET at West End Live
First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London Video
First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London
First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video
First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You