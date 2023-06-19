Michael Keegan-Dolan's MÁM Returns to Sadler's Wells Theatre This Autumn

Irish choreographer and Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Michael Keegan-Dolan’s Olivier Award-nominated MÁM returns to Sadler’s Wells Theatre after its acclaimed 2020 run, from Thursday 5 – Saturday 7 October 2023.



Bringing together the Irish traditional concertina player Cormac Begley live with European orchestral contemporary music collective s t a r g a z e, and 12 international dancers from the Teaċ Daṁsa company, MÁM is a meeting place between solo and ensemble; modern and traditional; local and universal. Every dancer and musician have added to the creative process of the piece, which also features Michael Keegan-Dolan's partner Rachel Poirier and his daughter Ellie, now 12.



The Irish word MÁM means at once a mountain pass, a handful, a yoke and an obligation – perhaps to continue or to go a certain way. Keegan-Dolan was inspired by the poetry of the word’s multiple meanings, and by the landscapes of West Kerry for this production. MÁM speaks to life’s nuances and contrasts, and how polarities can, on occasion, come together to find resolution.

The show came out of Keegan-Dolan’s desire to work with renowned Irish musician Cormac Begley – to make their respective disciplines, dance and music, communicate directly with the other. The choreographer and musician’s homes in West Kerry are separated by a mám, or mountain pass. Begley’s music is at the heart of this production, where tenderness, violence, intimacy, passion and softness inhabit the stage in the form of a powerful group in black and white, constantly searching for each other and breaking free.

Cormac Begley plays 13 concertinas ranging from bass to piccolo register. The music on his solo album, ‘Cormac Begley,’ is central to MÁM - and to Pat Collin's documentary film "The Dance”, which followed Keegan-Dolan during the making of MÁM.



Speaking about MÁM, Michael Keegan-Dolan says: “Making MÁM brought so many different people together in what was a once in a lifetime, life changing experience.”



On the collaboration with Keegan-Dolan and inviting dance to his musical landscape, Cormac Begley adds: "It's been one of the highlights of my career to work with such a special and talented group of people."