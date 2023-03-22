Michael D. Xavier to Star in ROMAN HOLIDAY, the New Cole Porter Stage Musical

Theatre Royal Bath Productions, by arrangement with Paul Blake and BFI Productions, has announced that the acclaimed West End leading actor Michael D. Xavier will star in the UK premiere of the brand new stage adaptation of Roman Holiday, when it opens at Theatre Royal Bath from 10 June this year.

Two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael D. Xavier's theatre credits include Sunset Boulevard opposite Glenn Close (London Coliseum and Palace Theatre, Broadway), My Fair Lady (UK No. 1 Tour), Love Story (Duchess Theatre and Minerva Theatre), Into the Woods and The Sound of Music (Regents Park Open Air Theatre), Prince of Broadway (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, Broadway), The Pajama Game (Shaftesbury Theatre), The Wars Of The Roses - Henry VI, Edward IV and Richard III (The Rose Theatre), The Secret Garden (Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington D.C), The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre), Assassins (Menier Chocolate Factory), Spamalot (Palace Theatre) and Miss Saigon (UK Tour). On screen, Xavier's credits include series regular Elliott Wallace in Grantchester and recurring roles in Outlander (Starz!), The Blacklist (NBC) and Gentleman Jack (HBO).

Based on the multi Academy Award winning movie comedy which made a worldwide star of Audrey Hepburn, Roman Holiday is now transformed into a glittering stage musical, featuring the unforgettable music of Cole Porter including Easy To Love, You Do Something To Me, In The Still Of The Night, Just One Of Those Things and Night and Day.

Winning multiple Academy Awards when first released 70 years ago, Roman Holiday follows a youthful princess and an American journalist on a frenetic 24-hour adventure through the delights of the Italian capital. The beloved movie has been adapted for stage by Kirsten Guenther and Paul Blake, who co-wrote the stage version of Irving Berlin's White Christmas.

Ann, a young princess visiting Rome on a goodwill tour, escapes from the watchful eye of her chaperone. She meets Joe who offers to show her around the city, but Joe's editor has demanded a story regarding a missing princess. Through the course of one charming day and eventful night in Rome, Ann and Joe grow closer, but will true romance blossom before Ann has to return to her royal duties...?

Roman Holiday is directed by double Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Sams, whose directing credits include Noises Off in the West End and Jason Robert Brown's 13. He also wrote the script for the West End production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and translated the award-nominated Amour on Broadway.

Further cast and further creative team will be announced in due course.