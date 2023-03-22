Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael D. Xavier to Star in ROMAN HOLIDAY, the New Cole Porter Stage Musical

Based on the multi Academy Award winning movie comedy which made a worldwide star of Audrey Hepburn, Roman Holiday is now transformed into a glittering stage musical.

Mar. 22, 2023  
Michael D. Xavier to Star in ROMAN HOLIDAY, the New Cole Porter Stage Musical

Theatre Royal Bath Productions, by arrangement with Paul Blake and BFI Productions, has announced that the acclaimed West End leading actor Michael D. Xavier will star in the UK premiere of the brand new stage adaptation of Roman Holiday, when it opens at Theatre Royal Bath from 10 June this year.

Two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael D. Xavier's theatre credits include Sunset Boulevard opposite Glenn Close (London Coliseum and Palace Theatre, Broadway), My Fair Lady (UK No. 1 Tour), Love Story (Duchess Theatre and Minerva Theatre), Into the Woods and The Sound of Music (Regents Park Open Air Theatre), Prince of Broadway (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, Broadway), The Pajama Game (Shaftesbury Theatre), The Wars Of The Roses - Henry VI, Edward IV and Richard III (The Rose Theatre), The Secret Garden (Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington D.C), The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre), Assassins (Menier Chocolate Factory), Spamalot (Palace Theatre) and Miss Saigon (UK Tour). On screen, Xavier's credits include series regular Elliott Wallace in Grantchester and recurring roles in Outlander (Starz!), The Blacklist (NBC) and Gentleman Jack (HBO).

Based on the multi Academy Award winning movie comedy which made a worldwide star of Audrey Hepburn, Roman Holiday is now transformed into a glittering stage musical, featuring the unforgettable music of Cole Porter including Easy To Love, You Do Something To Me, In The Still Of The Night, Just One Of Those Things and Night and Day.

Winning multiple Academy Awards when first released 70 years ago, Roman Holiday follows a youthful princess and an American journalist on a frenetic 24-hour adventure through the delights of the Italian capital. The beloved movie has been adapted for stage by Kirsten Guenther and Paul Blake, who co-wrote the stage version of Irving Berlin's White Christmas.

Ann, a young princess visiting Rome on a goodwill tour, escapes from the watchful eye of her chaperone. She meets Joe who offers to show her around the city, but Joe's editor has demanded a story regarding a missing princess. Through the course of one charming day and eventful night in Rome, Ann and Joe grow closer, but will true romance blossom before Ann has to return to her royal duties...?

Roman Holiday is directed by double Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Sams, whose directing credits include Noises Off in the West End and Jason Robert Brown's 13. He also wrote the script for the West End production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and translated the award-nominated Amour on Broadway.

Further cast and further creative team will be announced in due course.




STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS to Release Live Album Photo
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS to Release Live Album
The star-studded Sondheim's Old Friends concert will release a live album! 
Cast Set for WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS Photo
Cast Set for WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS
The cast has been set for the world première of Jack Thorne’s play When Winston went to War with the Wireless at Donmar Warehouse. See who is starring and how to purchase tickets!
Photos: First Look at RUDDIGORE At Wiltons Music Hall Photo
Photos: First Look at RUDDIGORE At Wilton's Music Hall
Peter Benedict's smash hit production of Gilbert & Sullivan's RUDDIGORE at Wilton's Music Hall must end this Saturday, 25th March.  Check out production photos here!
Photos: First Look at OF MICE AND MEN at Birmingham Rep Photo
Photos: First Look at OF MICE AND MEN at Birmingham Rep
Birmingham Rep have released first-look production images from their brand-new production of the stage adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel, Of Mice and Men, which runs at The Rep until Sat 8 Apr 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Featuring Bernadette Peters, Michael Ball & More to Release Live AlbumSTEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Featuring Bernadette Peters, Michael Ball & More to Release Live Album
March 22, 2023

The star-studded Sondheim's Old Friends concert will release a live album! 
Stephen Campbell Moore & Adrian Scarborough to Star in WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESSStephen Campbell Moore & Adrian Scarborough to Star in WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS
March 22, 2023

The cast has been set for the world première of Jack Thorne’s play When Winston went to War with the Wireless at Donmar Warehouse. See who is starring and how to purchase tickets!
Photos: First Look at OF MICE AND MEN at Birmingham RepPhotos: First Look at OF MICE AND MEN at Birmingham Rep
March 22, 2023

Birmingham Rep have released first-look production images from their brand-new production of the stage adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel, Of Mice and Men, which runs at The Rep until Sat 8 Apr 2023.
Photos: First Look at KILLING THE CAT at Riverside StudiosPhotos: First Look at KILLING THE CAT at Riverside Studios
March 22, 2023

Get a first look at Killing the Cat, opening tonight at Riverside Studios. Performances run 17 March - 22 April. Check out the photos here!
Patricia Allison Leads Timberlake Wertenbaker's Stage Adaptation of JULES AND JIM at Jermyn Street Theatre Patricia Allison Leads Timberlake Wertenbaker's Stage Adaptation of JULES AND JIM at Jermyn Street Theatre
March 22, 2023

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced that Sex Education star Patricia Allison is to take the role of Kath in muti-award winning playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker's adaptation of Henri-Pierre Roché's autobiographical wartime novel Jules and Jim. 
share