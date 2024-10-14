Melissa Errico Will Perform SONDHEIM IN THE CITY at Cadogan Hall Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-nominated Broadway performer, recording artist and author Melissa Errico will bring SONDHEIM IN THE CITY – IN CONCERT to London in 2025, playing for one night only at Cadogan Hall on Saturday 12 July, in a celebration of Sondheim that no musical theatre lover should miss. Melissa will be joined on stage by Olivier-Award-winning West End legend Julian Ovenden.

Melissa Errico has been praised by the New York Times as “one of Sondheim's deepest-hearted yet lightest-touch interpreters” while The Wall Street Journal called her 2018 album, Sondheim Sublime, “The best all-Sondheim album ever recorded.”

Her new album SONDHEIM IN THE CITY (Concord), is Melissa's kaleidoscopic vision of Sondheim's songs of urban life, which Gramophone magazine said, “takes the musical theatre compilation album to a new level.”

A street fair of New York scenes and moments, it summons back to life the poetic vision of a man who once confessed that his entire creative life had been spent in a twenty-block radius of Manhattan. From the wide-eyed newly-wed for whom a basement room with a quarter-inch view is all that she needs, to the cynical nouveau from New Rochelle who can't choose between uptown and downtown for her bitter pleasures, Melissa celebrates and embodies New York characters, and their follies, of all kinds – with a clear arc of passage along the way.

From innocence (“What More Do I Need?” and “Another Hundred People”) passing into experience (“The Little Things You Do Together”, “Everybody Says Don't”) and arriving at the plaintive, bittersweet ambivalence that is Sondheim's tonic note on “Good Thing Going” and “Sorry-Grateful” and the deeply emotional, and redemptive “Being Alive”, Melissa sings Sondheim as no one else can.

“Sondheim in The City,” Melissa Errico's tribute to Sondheim's urbanity, feels like a New York house tour of thrill and heartbreak…You can almost hear the martini glasses clink—and shatter.” – The New York Times

SONDHEIM IN THE CITY – IN CONCERT has arrangements and musical direction by Ted Firth and is produced in London by Lambert Jackson.

