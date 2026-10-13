Matt Henry Will Host THE ACTORS HOUSE CHRISTMAS SONGBOOK West End Concert

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Olivier Award-winning Matt Henry MBE, star of The Devil Wears Prada, will host an evening of musical theatre and festive favourites as The Actors House Christmas Songbook comes to London's Gillian Lynne Theatre on Monday 7th December 2026. Joining him will be the crème de la crème of West End talent including Olivier Award-winning Beverley Knight MBE (Sylvia, Memphis The Musical), Jess Folley (Les Misérables, Burlesque) and Oliver Tompsett (The Greatest Showman, Wicked), with further names to be announced.

The concert will raise funds for The Actors House, founded by Matt Henry, to provide safe, high-quality and affordable accommodation for touring actors and creatives across the UK who often find themselves staying in unsafe and unsuitable accommodation. Inspired by Henry's own early touring experiences, The Actors House was founded in 2025 to create change, offering welcoming, affordable places to stay where the touring community can feel safe and supported.

The Actors House Christmas Songbook will celebrate the 12 days of Christmas with 12 acts, with all money raised going to help fund the organisation's next 'house'. Audiences can expect big West End numbers, festive favourites and plenty of sparkle, making for a feel-good night of celebration. This inaugural concert aims to establish the Songbook as an ongoing fundraising event, uniting the touring theatre community.

For young actors and creatives, the cost of somewhere safe to stay can make accepting a touring job financially unviable, with accommodation allowances often falling short of what is needed. The Actors House's first property, The Bradford House, has already demonstrated the demand: with just seven bedrooms, it has been consistently fully booked.

Matt Henry MBE, Olivier Award-winning actor and Founder of The Actors House comments: 'Touring actors often pay for two homes: their permanent residence and the one they need on tour. Unlike most professionals who travel for work, actors are having to use their living wage to subsidise their accommodation. For performers spending weeks at a time away from home, rising costs can make touring roles unaffordable, and we risk losing a generation of talent before their careers have begun. The Actors House is working to change that.'

'This December, I'm delighted to be joined by some of our most recognisable and talented performers for The Actors House Christmas Songbook, which will showcase the magic of theatre and raise awareness of the growing crisis facing our touring community.'

Ian McKellen, Olivier Award-winning actor and Ambassador for The Actors House comments: 'The theatre has been at the heart of my career, but we now face a crisis and need urgent support for touring actors to ensure that the joy of live theatre remains accessible to communities across the UK. I am delighted to support The Actors House, which is actively working on a solution to safeguard the future of our touring productions with the creation of safer, more affordable accommodation.'

Beverley Knight MBE, singer and Olivier Award-winning actor comments: 'Our theatre community brings the soul and energy of live performance to audiences across the UK. For performers, touring productions offer an incredible learning opportunity, but we need to better safeguard our actors by improving access to accommodation to reduce the risks associated with living in an unknown location, particularly when leaving the theatre late at night.'

Regional touring theatre is essential to the UK's arts economy, supporting jobs, venues and local businesses while bringing live performance to audiences beyond the capital. For many people, their local theatre is where they first encounter a play or musical; for young actors, touring provides vital professional experience and paid roles to build their careers. It also creates a route for new writing and productions to develop, reach new audiences and potentially progress to the West End. Supporting the people who make touring possible is an investment in the future of theatre across the country.

Alongside its established stars, The Actors House Christmas Songbook will create opportunities for emerging talent to share the spotlight and gain practical experience. The event offers young performers the chance to provide backing vocals, emerging musicians to join the live band, and internships across the production team.

With tickets ranging from £30 to £120, all proceeds will go towards The Actors House. Bringing together some of theatreland's favourite performers, emerging talent and audiences for a festive celebration, the evening will help build a lasting legacy for the touring theatre community.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 16 Hrs 04 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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