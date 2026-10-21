Margaret Casely-Hayford CBE Revealed as Chair of Royal College of Music

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The Royal College of Music has announced the appointment of Margaret Casely-Hayford CBE as its next Chair of Council.

Margaret succeeds Lord Black and brings extensive experience in governance, law, higher education, fundraising and the arts. Her appointment follows approval by the College's governing body following a comprehensive search process and she will take up the position in August 2027.

A highly respected leader in governance and public service, Margaret currently serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Department for Education Board and is a member of the Oxford Street Development Corporation Board. Her distinguished career includes nine years as Director of Legal Services and Company Secretary at the John Lewis Partnership and twenty years as a partner at the international law firm Dentons.

Margaret has also held several significant leadership roles across the cultural, educational and charitable sectors, including Chair of Shakespeare's Globe (2018–2024), Chancellor of Coventry University (2017–2024) and Chair of ActionAid UK. She remains actively engaged in supporting education, entrepreneurship, social mobility and the arts through a range of trustee and advisory positions. Margaret's achievements have been recognised through numerous honours, including a CBE for services to charity and diversity. She is an Honorary Bencher of Gray's Inn, an Honorary Fellow of Somerville College, Oxford, and has been recognised in the Powerlist of influential Black Britons. The Royal College of Music was particularly attracted to Margaret's combination of governance expertise, fundraising success and passion for music and music education.

James Williams, Director of the Royal College of Music, said: 'Margaret is an outstanding leader whose governance expertise spans education, culture, business and the charitable sector. She combines strategic insight with a genuine commitment to widening opportunity and supporting artistic excellence. We are delighted to welcome her as Chair of Council and look forward to benefiting from her experience, energy and vision.'

Margaret Casely-Hayford, said: 'Lord Black has led the Royal College of Music through a period of significant capital building projects, creating an impressively extended estate and has established a sound governance structure that make the College fit for the future. It will be an enormous honour to take on the baton. I'm truly delighted to have the privilege of working with Director, James Williams and the College Council, to build on that legacy, creating opportunity for and sustaining musical excellence.

The Royal College of Music's extraordinary students, staff and alumni demonstrate every day how music can inspire and connect people. I look forward to supporting the College as it continues to expand its global influence, champion artistic excellence and open doors for talented young musicians from all backgrounds.'

A lifelong music enthusiast, Margaret's passion for music began in childhood, when she learned the double bass and later when she took up the cello. She has long championed musicians and music charities and has a deep appreciation of the transformative power of music and arts education.

Margaret was awarded a CBE in 2018 for services to charity and diversity.

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