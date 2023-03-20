MY SON'S A QUEER, (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Announces Victoria Scone And Jamie Windust As Final 'Queer Hero Thursday' Guests

The Olivier Award-nominated production of My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?) today announces RuPaul's Drag Race UK superstar Victoria Scone and award-winning writer Jamie Windust as their two guests for the grand finale of their Queer Hero Thursdays on 30 March. This series of events sees star of the show Rob Madge welcome icons from the LGBTQ+ community for an audience Q&A about their experiences growing up and finding positivity in the world around them.

The finale of the Queer Hero Thursdays comes with the final week of the show's second West End transfer, having extended due to public demand. Recent guests have included West End star Cherrelle Skeete and makeup artist Dominic Skinner. The post-show Q&A takes place following Thursday matinee shows and is included in the ticket price of the performance at 2:30pm.

Victoria Scone (she/they) is a drag queen and cabaret performer based in Cardiff. They are best known for competing on the third series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2021, where they were the first cisgender female contestant on any series of the Drag Race franchise. They returned to compete in Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World in 2022. They have just finished leading Death Drop: Back in the Habit on its UK tour and West End run, playing Mother Superior to critical acclaim.

Jamie Windust (they/them) is an award-winning editor, author and model. With by-lines for British GQ, The Independent and now in their current position as Contributing Editor at Gay Times, their work focuses on LGBTQIA+ storytelling. Their debut book In Their Shoes: Navigating Non-Binary Life was published in 2020, where it remains in the Top 10 in the Trans Charts.

Celebrating the joy and chaos of raising a queer child, My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?), the award-winning solo show is playing at the Ambassadors Theatre until 1 April 2023, with tickets available from £25.

Written and performed by Rob Madge

Directed by Luke Sheppard; Songs by Pippa Cleary; Set and costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight; Video design by George Reeve; Lighting design by Jai Morjaria; Sound design by Tingying Dong; Orchestrations by Simon Nathan

