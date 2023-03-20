Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MY SON'S A QUEER, (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Announces Victoria Scone And Jamie Windust As Final 'Queer Hero Thursday' Guests

The award-winning solo show is playing at the Ambassadors Theatre until April 1.

Mar. 20, 2023  
MY SON'S A QUEER, (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Announces Victoria Scone And Jamie Windust As Final 'Queer Hero Thursday' Guests

The Olivier Award-nominated production of My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?) today announces RuPaul's Drag Race UK superstar Victoria Scone and award-winning writer Jamie Windust as their two guests for the grand finale of their Queer Hero Thursdays on 30 March. This series of events sees star of the show Rob Madge welcome icons from the LGBTQ+ community for an audience Q&A about their experiences growing up and finding positivity in the world around them.

The finale of the Queer Hero Thursdays comes with the final week of the show's second West End transfer, having extended due to public demand. Recent guests have included West End star Cherrelle Skeete and makeup artist Dominic Skinner. The post-show Q&A takes place following Thursday matinee shows and is included in the ticket price of the performance at 2:30pm.

Victoria Scone (she/they) is a drag queen and cabaret performer based in Cardiff. They are best known for competing on the third series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2021, where they were the first cisgender female contestant on any series of the Drag Race franchise. They returned to compete in Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World in 2022. They have just finished leading Death Drop: Back in the Habit on its UK tour and West End run, playing Mother Superior to critical acclaim.

Jamie Windust (they/them) is an award-winning editor, author and model. With by-lines for British GQ, The Independent and now in their current position as Contributing Editor at Gay Times, their work focuses on LGBTQIA+ storytelling. Their debut book In Their Shoes: Navigating Non-Binary Life was published in 2020, where it remains in the Top 10 in the Trans Charts.

Celebrating the joy and chaos of raising a queer child, My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?), the award-winning solo show is playing at the Ambassadors Theatre until 1 April 2023, with tickets available from £25.

MY SON'S A QUEER, (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)

Written and performed by Rob Madge

Directed by Luke Sheppard; Songs by Pippa Cleary; Set and costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight; Video design by George Reeve; Lighting design by Jai Morjaria; Sound design by Tingying Dong; Orchestrations by Simon Nathan

Now extended until 1 April 2023 due to public demand.




Tickets to LOVE NEVER DIES Amateur Premiere, SIX & More To Go On Sale This Week at Wol Photo
Tickets to LOVE NEVER DIES Amateur Premiere, SIX & More To Go On Sale This Week at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
A brand new season of shows is about to go on sale at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre including the much-anticipated return of SIX and Mischief Theatre’s PETER PAN GOES WRONG.
Video: Ruby Joyce Releases Boy Pitch Photo
Video: Ruby Joyce Releases 'Boy Pitch'
Listen to Ruby Joyce's 'Boy Pitch' now!
New Vic Theatre, New Earth Theatre and Tiata Fahodzi to Provide Opportunities for Emerging Photo
New Vic Theatre, New Earth Theatre and Tiata Fahodzi to Provide Opportunities for Emerging and Entry-Level Theatre Personnel
Kiln Sparks, a new one-week course as part of the New Vic Theatre's Kiln Network development programme in association with New Earth Theatre and tiata fahodzi, will provide an opportunity for emerging and entry-level theatre personnel from under-represented groups to get experience working in-the-round at Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre.
CINDERELLA Comes to Storyhouse This Christmas Season Photo
CINDERELLA Comes to Storyhouse This Christmas Season
The most beloved fairytale of them all will enchant family audiences at Storyhouse this Christmas – oh yes it will!  Cinderella comes to the Storyhouse stage from Friday 1 December to Saturday 6 January 2024 in an unmissable new adaptation. 

More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM At Shakespeare's GlobeCast Announced For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM At Shakespeare's Globe
March 20, 2023

Shakespeare's Globe has announced the cast of A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Elle While (The Merry Wives of Windsor, 2019; As You Like It, Hamlet, 2018).
HAMNET To Transfer To The West End's Garrick Theatre This AutumnHAMNET To Transfer To The West End's Garrick Theatre This Autumn
March 20, 2023

The stage production of Hamnet will transfer direct to London's Garrick Theatre this autumn after selling out ahead of its world premiere at the newly restored Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon this April.  
Alexia McIntosh, Kieran Hamilton-Amos & Corey Campbell to Star in BIG AUNTY at The Belgrade TheatreAlexia McIntosh, Kieran Hamilton-Amos & Corey Campbell to Star in BIG AUNTY at The Belgrade Theatre
March 20, 2023

Midlands-born performers Alexia McIntosh and Kieran Hamilton-Amos will join Belgrade Theatre Creative Director Corey Campbell in BIG AUNTY, directed and devised by Campbell.
Photos: See Adjoa Andoh & More in Rehearsals for RICHARD IIIPhotos: See Adjoa Andoh & More in Rehearsals for RICHARD III
March 20, 2023

Check out rehearsal photos of Rose Theatre and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres' Richard III starring Adjoa Andoh.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Booking Extends Until 2024HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Booking Extends Until 2024
March 20, 2023

The producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions - have announced a further extension to booking for the original two-part multi award-winning production at London’s Palace Theatre. Check out the new booking dates here!
share