MURDER IN THE DARK Starring Tom Chambers Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour

The UK & Ireland Tour will open at Churchill Theatre, Bromley on 7 September 2023.

Apr. 11, 2023  
The award-winning Original Theatre has teamed up with Trafalgar Entertainment for the first time to produce a new Torben Betts thriller, Murder in the Dark, directed by Philip Franks and starring Tom Chambers. The UK & Ireland Tour will open at Churchill Theatre, Bromley on 7 September 2023.

New Year's Eve. A car crash on a lonely road brings famous but troubled singer Danny Sierra and his extended family to an isolated holiday cottage in rural England. From the moment they arrive, a sequence of inexplicable events begins to occur... and then the lights go out.


This thrilling new ghost story by acclaimed writer Torben Betts will thrust you into darkness and have you on the edge of your seats until the final chilling twist.

Torben Betts said, "I'm really thrilled to be working with Original Theatre again. This will be my fourth project with them, after their tours of Invincible, Caroline's Kitchen and the online play Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon. Their reputation continues to grow while their commitment to touring theatre around the country has not faded, despite the battering our industry has taken over the last few years. I am thrilled that I will be part of their next ghostly theatrical adventure."

Tom Chambers is known for his roles as Sam Strachan in Holby City and Casualty, Max Tyler in Waterloo Road and Inspector Sullivan in Father Brown. He also won the sixth series of Strictly Come Dancing with his partner Camilla Dallerup. In theatre, he most recently appeared in the West End in Elf the Musical. He originated the role of Jerry Travers in Top Hat, which earned him an Olivier nomination. He also starred in Original Theatre's lockdown film of Torben Betts's Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon.

Tom Chambers said, "I'm really thrilled and excited to be a part of this brand new piece of theatre, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. It should be a great night out, if you can find your way out!"

Murder in the Dark will be directed by Philip Franks (The Mirror Crack'd, The Habit of Art, The Haunting of Alice Bowles, The Croft and A Cold Supper Behind Harrods) and designed by Adrian Linford, with lighting design by Olivier Award-winner Paul Pyant, original music and sound design by Max Pappenheim.

The UK & Ireland Tour will be produced by Alastair Whatley and Tom Hackney for Original Theatre in association with Trafalgar Entertainment. Original Theatre's recent productions include The Mirror Crack'd, The Time Machine, The End of the Night, The Hound of The Baskervilles, Birdsong and Originals, a new playwriting competition held over the summer at Riverside Studios. Their forthcoming work includes New York runs of their acclaimed productions of The Habit of Art and Being Mr Wickham at 59e59 and the world premiere of Stumped at Hampstead Theatre from June.

Tour Dates

7- 9 September Bromley Churchill Theatre 0343 310 0020

churchilltheatre.co.uk on sale 21 April

12-16 September Guildford Yvonne Arnaud 01483 44 00 00

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk on sale

19-23 September York Theatre Royal 01904 623568

www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk on sale

25-30 September Oxford Playhouse 01865 305305

Oxfordplayhouse.com on sale soon

2-7 October Salisbury Playhouse 01722 320333

www.salisburyplayhouse.com on sale 12 May

10-14 October Gaiety Theatre, Dublin 00 353 1 646 8600

www.gaietytheatre.ie on sale 21 April

16-21 October Northampton Royal & Derngate 01604 624811

royalandderngate.co.uk on sale

24 - 28 October Orchard Theatre, Dartford 0343 310 0033

orchardtheatre.co.uk on sale 21 April

31 October - 4 November Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe 0343 310 0060

wycombeswan.co.uk on sale 21 April

7-11 November Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham on sale




Theatres Trust Supports Seven Historic Theatres at Risk with Grants Totalling £60,00 Photo
Theatres Trust Supports Seven Historic Theatres at Risk with Grants Totalling £60,000
Theatres Trust, the national advisory body for theatres, has announced the first round of grants to be awarded through its new Resilient Theatres: Resilient Communities programme, which will go to seven theatres across the UK, all of which are on the Theatres at Risk Register. 
Garth Marenghi Will Embark On New Book Tour For INCARCERAT Photo
Garth Marenghi Will Embark On New Book Tour For 'INCARCERAT'
Garth Marenghi, the renowned horror author famous for his spine-chilling works, has announced a 14-date book tour starting in October 2023 for his latest novel, INCARCERAT.
The Australian Ballet Returns To London With BALANCHINES JEWELS in August Photo
The Australian Ballet Returns To London With BALANCHINE'S JEWELS in August
In what promises to be the most glamourous event of London's cultural calendar this summer, The Australian Ballet has announced that the company will bring George Balanchine's triptych Jewels to the Royal Opera House in London in August 2023, a highlight of its diamond jubilee/60th anniversary celebrations.
Second Hand Dances WE TOUCH, WE PLAY, WE DANCE Comes To Sadlers Wells, Brighton Festival, Photo
Second Hand Dance's WE TOUCH, WE PLAY, WE DANCE Comes To Sadler's Wells, Brighton Festival, and Warwick Arts Centre
As Second Hand Dance marks its 10th birthday, the company is inviting audiences to celebrate with them as We Touch, We Play, We Dance, a joyful dance experience for those aged 0-3 comes to London, Brighton and Coventry. 

