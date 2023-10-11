MOBY DICK, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, and More Set For Wilton's Music Hall 2024 Spring Season

Wilton’s Music Hall has announced its 2024 spring season, following on from a stellar year of world class theatre and music productions spanning every genre from musicals to opera to cabaret. This Spring season is no different, as Britain’s oldest Victorian music hall plays host to a range of spectacular theatre, opera, music, dance and so much more.

For those seeking an innovative play the new season sees the multi-award-winning Simple8, in association with Royal & Derngate, Northampton present MOBY DICK [23 April -11 May] a re-working of this “bold and brilliant stage adaptation [Daily Telegraph]” where the spirit and atmosphere of Herman Melville’s masterpiece – romantic, ambiguous, characterful, and rich with allegory – is thrillingly captured on stage. Complete with live sea shanties, the 9-person ensemble will bring this wonderfully vibrant production with “intelligent scripting and directing (The New Statesman)” to life on the Wilton’s stage.

World-class opera will be making a very welcome return to Wilton’s with the Charles Court Opera presenting a sparkling production of Rossini’s comic masterpiece THE BARBER OF SELVILLE [12-23 March]. Transporting the audience to the Wild West this wickedly inventive adaption with its witty over the top characters and musical score cannot fail to exhilarate. Whether furtive or frenzied, restrained, or reckless, this production truly is comedy in opera, with every nuance exploited. The production is directed by CCO’s Artistic Director, John Savournin, whose previous productions at Wilton’s include Patience and Express G&S. It is sung in English and written by CCO’s Musical Director, David Eaton.

For Shakespeare fans and newcomers alike the award-winning Flabbergast Theatre will present their version of Shakespeare’s most loved comedy A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM [09-20 April], approaching the production in a refreshing and visually beautiful way while combining a respectful approach to the text. With their irreverent attitude and a focus on storytelling this multinational ensemble will bring the magic of midsummer alive with physical comedy, song, music, and masks to the Wilton’s stage.

For contemporary dance fans UNTIL WE STAND [30 January-01 February] the unique dance production from James Cousins Company presented by London Contemporary Dance School, will play exclusively at Wilton’s. In a highly charged atmosphere this immersive dance experience allows audiences to get up close to electrifying contemporary dance in an intimate standing setting. Performed by the Third Year undergraduate students from London Contemporary Dance School, this production explores community - thriving, surviving, grieving, rebuilding - and sets it to a pulsing soundtrack capturing the sounds of London. While this performance has no fixed performance area for those who would prefer not to stand there are seats in the balcony.

Headlining this season’s musical programme the legendary Olivier award winning and Grammy nominated post-punk, cult cabaret super stars The Tiger Lillies join forces for the very first time with cabaret legend David Hoyle for a new narrative concert on a theme which has always run through their work - the meaninglessness and absurdity of existence. LESSONS IN NIHILISM [20 February- 02 March] is brimming with wit and wisdom and should not be missed.

More music-filled nights are provided by composer, pianist, and tour-de-force, Dmytro Morykit, who returns to Wilton’s for a unique event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his first performance of METROPOLIS in this historic venue where he received a full-house standing ovation. Morykit’s incredible piano concert complements Fritz Lang’s iconic film. Piano-playing host Tom Carradine will be returning for another East End sing-along and good old-fashioned knees-up in CARRADINE'S COCKNEY SING-ALONG [17 January], accompanied by his incredible 5-piece band, THE CHINA PLATES. And VERYFINE presents the inspiring ONETRACKMINDs [18-19 January 02– 03 February, 26-27 March] returning with another vibrant selection of writers, thinkers, and musicians, each presenting a thought-provoking story about that one song that changed their life and is about to leave a lasting impact on yours.

There will be more music and words from Steve Pretty, best known as bandleader of internationally renowned brass pioneers Hackney Colliery Band in STEVE PRETTY (AND FRIENDS) ON THE ORIGIN OF THE PIECES [20 January]. This unique evening of music and discussion will form part of Steve’s new podcast series of the same names and explores the origins of music and how to appreciate it more. And AWAKE MY SOUL [04 April] is an incredible live concert celebrating Mumford and Sons, one of the most famous British folk-rock bands of the 21st century and their unique sound. The audience will be taken through the story of their musical journey from West London dive bars to sell-out stadium tours, multi-platinum albums and a private performance for Barack Obama.

There will be theatrical cabaret bursting with songs from Lucy Stevens in a cleverly crafted production of Gertrude Lawrence:A LOVELY WAY TO SPEND AN EVENING [08-10 February] and The Royal Academy of Music will present the JUNIOR ACADEMY VARIETY SHOWCASE [16 January] a joyful celebration of from the next generation of stage-talent with a variety of music from Beethoven to Bernstein, Schubert to Sondheim, in keeping with the rich history of this historic venue.



A venue with walls so steeped in history, lends itself well to shining a light on historic icons as the Dead Poets Live presents HOPKINS, [05-07 March] telling the story of this priest and his relationship with poetry, and how his extraordinary spiritual life led him to write. John Hegley returns to Wilton’s with LOVE SONGS AND POEMS AND ANIMAL DRAWINGS [13 February], an evening of fun and musings presented by John Hegley.



And there is more, ANIMAL FARM [23-27 January] Orwell's barnyard classic, adapted and directed by Olivier winner Guy Masterson, is brought to vivid life by Tom Kelsey and

with the use of only a bale of hay, bowler hat, a whip, amazing animal sound effects and an extraordinarily bravura physical performance. For one night only Phil Mcintyre Live Ltd presents one of comedy’s most skilled performers ROB NEWMAN [16 February]. This

stand-up show goes from cave paintings to car-free cities, by way of Imperial Rome's chariot ban, Rapper’s Remorse, and the dance steps of Homo Ergaster.

Finally, THE LONDON 50 HOUR IMPROVATHON; [08-10 March] is back and the theme for 2024 is The Wedding Party: an hilarious weekend - 25 episodes over 50-hours will feature some of the funniest and most exciting improvisers from all over the world performing, either as guests – who drop in for a few hours – or as main characters, who will play the entire weekend. It is wedding season at Wilton’s Castle – the UK’s number one wedding venue (for real too). Expect bouquet tosses, best man speeches, first dances, family feuds, adventurous catering and cold feet all inspired by cinematic classics including Four Weddings and a Funeral, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, MAMMA MIA! The Movie, Muriel’s Wedding, Bridesmaids, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Wedding Crashers, and more. Starting at 19.00 on Friday 08 March and playing continuously in 2-hour episodes until 21.00 on Sunday 10 March with a live band and refreshments available throughout. There is even a special ‘Family Episode’ at 11.00 on Sunday, suitable for kids of all ages.