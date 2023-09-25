MINORITY REPORT Will Embark on World Premiere UK Tour Next Spring

The tour opens at the Nottingham Playhouse, where it plays from 16 Feb – 9 March 2023.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

MINORITY REPORT Will Embark on World Premiere UK Tour Next Spring

The World Premiere stage adaptation of Minority Report will be presented next spring on UK tour. Based on Philip K. Dick’s 1956 near-future novella made globally famous by Steven Spielberg’s 2002 blockbuster movie, this timely presentation is adapted for the stage by David Haig (My Boy Jack, Pressure) and reunites Simon Friend Entertainment with director Max Webster (Life of Pi, Henry V and the forthcoming production of Macbeth starring David Tennant, Donmar Warehouse), whose multi-award-winning production of Life of Pi has captivated audiences both sides of the Atlantic.

Opening at the Nottingham Playhouse, where it plays from 16 Feb – 9 March 2023, Minority Report then tours to the Birmingham Repertory Theatre (22 March – 6 April 2023) before concluding it’s run at London’s Lyric Hammersmith from 19th April – 18 May 2023.

This incredible theatrical experience will use innovative technology to create a world at the borders of science fiction and reality and, unlike the novella and Hollywood film, this innovative new production relocates the action to London, with the central character (most famously played by Tom Cruise) as a leading female neuroscientist, Dame Julia Anderton.

In 2050, neuroscientist Dame Julia Anderton is about to launch the next phase of her pioneering Pre-Crime programme, detaining people for crimes before they are committed. But when Julia is accused of pre-murder, she’s in a race against time to save herself from her own system.This thrilling adaptation of Phillip K Dick’s iconic story challenges our beliefs about justice  and free will in a real-time chase through London of the future.

Producer Simon Friend says of today’s announcement: “I’m delighted to announce the world premiere stage version of Minority Report, based on Philip K. Dick’s short story, adapted by David Haig. We commissioned this project several years ago, but with its prescient central theme of personal technological surveillance, it has only become more alarmingly relevant to the world in which we live, despite the original story having been written in 1956. I’m also excited to reunite with director Max Webster, after the continued success of our production of Life of Pi, to create another entertaining, ambitious, and thought-provoking piece of theatre, and to partner with some of the country’s best producing theatres in Nottingham Playhouse, Birmingham Repertory Theatre, and Lyric Hammersmith.”

Writer David Haig, who adapts the production for the stage continues: “It’s been the most exciting challenge of my career: to write a futuristic thriller for the stage, based on one of the greatest sci-fi stories ever told.”

Director Max Webster adds “I’m really pleased to be directing Minority Report - a story so many people know and love - but which, in David Haig’s thrilling retelling, suddenly becomes a chillingly relevant thriller about law, justice and the power of technology to predict the future.”

The wider creative team comprises; Production Designer Jon Bausor; Video Designer Tal Rosner; Lighting Designer Jessica Hung Han Yun; Composer and Sound Designer Nicola T. Chang; Movement Director Lucy Hind Casting Director Lotte Hines CDG. Full casting to be announced.

Tour Dates

Nottingham Playhouse
16 Feb – 09 March 2024
www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Birmingham Repertory Theatre
22 March – 06 April 2024
www.birmingham-rep.co.uk

Lyric Hammersmith
19 April –18 May 2024
www.lyric.co.uk




