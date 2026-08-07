MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET to Transfer to The Arts at Marble Arch

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The Barn Theatre production of Million Dollar Quartet will transfer to London this autumn for a strictly limited season. The critically acclaimed production, currently playing a summer season in Cirencester, will play at The Arts at Marble Arch: powered by TodayTix from Friday 4 September to Sunday 6 December 2026, with a press night on Tuesday 15 September at 7pm.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the venue was set to be the host of the West End production of Burlesque the Musical, but the London engagement has been postponed to 2027. The show will no longer be held as the Marble Arch venue, and is looking for a new home.

About Million Dollar Quartet

On the night of December 4th 1956, four men walked into a recording studio in Memphis and made musical history. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley were brought together by pure chance for a jam session which would go on to shape the trajectory of rock 'n' roll music across the world.

In the studio egos collide, promises are broken and dreams take shape. As the men navigate ambition, rivalry and fame they create the soundtrack that will define an era. Experience the classic songs – “Blue Suede Shoes”, “Fever”, “Walk The Line”, “Hound Dog” (and many more) – in the thrilling atmosphere of that once-in-a-lifetime event.

Stage and screen favourite Darren Day will reprise the role of 'Sam Phillips', the visionary producer who discovered the sound of rock 'n' roll, with full casting for the London season to be announced shortly.

The production is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, with choreography by Joanna Goodwin, set and costume design by Libby Watson, lighting design by Alex Musgrave, sound design by Nick Lodge and musical supervision by Lee Freeman.

The London transfer follows the production's extended summer season at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester and continues the theatre's growing record of developing work in the Cotswolds for wider audiences, under its Built By Barn brand, following the recent West End run and UK tour of its 2023 production of I'm Sorry Prime Minister, I Can't Quite Remember, as well as the forthcoming UK tour of The King's Speech.

Iwan Lewis, CEO and Artistic Director of the Barn Theatre, said, “Million Dollar Quartet has blown the roof off the Barn Theatre, and now it's ready to rock London! We're thrilled to be working with Steve Spiegel and TRW Production to bring another Barn Theatre hit to the capital. Sitting next door to Hyde Park, the setting for truly legendary gigs, The Arts at Marble Arch feels like a natural home for the greatest jam session in rock 'n' roll history. Enormous credit goes to every member of this company, from our cast and creatives to our crew and production team. Together, they have audiences of every generation dancing in the aisles, night after night. We can't wait to see London do the same and keep rock 'n' roll alive!”.

TRW producer Steve Spiegel added, “I'm thrilled to partner with Built By Barn to bring the Barn Theatre's electrifying production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET to London. Powered by the energy and talent of four rock 'n' roll legends, MDQ delivers an era defining soundtrack of unforgettable music.” Louis Hartshorn, on behalf of The Arts at Marble Arch powered by TodayTix, said “We are thrilled to welcome Million Dollar Quartet back to the West End - we're ready for this fantastic production to blow the roof off our brand-new theatre!”

Million Dollar Quartet opened on Broadway in 2010, receiving three Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, and winning Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Levi Kreis's portrayal of Jerry Lee Lewis. The musical made its West End premiere at the Noël Coward Theatre in 2011, before returning to London as part of an extensive UK tour in 2016 and 2017. It has since been produced across the United States and internationally.

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