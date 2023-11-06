MERRY MAYHEM: A FESTIVE EXTRAVAGANZA Comes to the Yard Theatre Next Month

This December, The Yard Theatre is tossing out tired tunes and tropes in favour of full-throttle festive folly. The venue's irreverent holiday season, dubbed MERRY MAYHEM: A Festive Extravaganza, will transform The Yard into a gloriously warped winter wonderland from December 9th through to the 21st.

The season’s provocative line-up of holiday-themed cabaret, circus, burlesque, and more comes from some of London's most daring performers. Audiences can expect irreverent reinventions of nativity scenes, sexy spins on Saint Nick, an over-the-top office party guaranteed to get out of hand, and The Yard’s first family-friendly festive show. Plus, The Yard's flagship in-house performance party, CLUB NOW, will also host a special festive edition featuring performances and DJs from To The Left, Mimis and 2CPERREA.

Merry Mayhem aims to give Londoners an antidote to sentimental seasonal fare, but underneath all the bawdy merrymaking will lie a space for community. So leave the Figgy Pudding at home and get ready to jingle some bells.

And in the run-up to Christmas, don’t miss The Yard Theatre’s 5* production of James Fritz’s latest play, The Flea. Directed by The Yard Theatre’s Artistic Director Jay Miller, The Flea has been called ‘Dickens on ketamine’ and ‘Mischievous, Searching, Gloriously surreal’ by the press. We’ve just announced that due to popular demand the show will now run until 2 December.