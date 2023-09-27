MAX AND IVAN: LIFE, CHOICES Comes to Soho Theatre in January

Performances run from Monday 15th January until Saturday 20th.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 2 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

MAX AND IVAN: LIFE, CHOICES Comes to Soho Theatre in January

Fresh from a sell-out run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Max & Ivan will be bringing their latest show Max and Ivan: Life, Choices to London’s Soho Theatre for one week only from Monday 15th January until Saturday 20th (no Friday performance). 

Tickets are available now at Click Here

The acclaimed British Comedy duo, made up of Max Olesker and Ivan Gonzalez, bring fast-paced gags and an abundance of self-mockery following a smash hit run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe. 

The 'essential' (Telegraph) Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominees return with a show about fatherhood, friendship, and the future.

This brand-new hour was widely critically acclaimed at the Edinburgh Fringe, with the show being long listed for Best Show by the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Awards. It also received Fest Magazine’s first five-star review of the month, going on to sell out across the run. 

Their last show Commitment was one of the Fringe's best reviewed shows, The Guardian's 4th Best Show of the year, and was nominated for Best Comedy Show at the Chortle Awards. 

Their narrative sketch comedy featuring character-led narratives with interweaving plot lines are not to be missed. 

Max & Ivan are a globally acclaimed comedy double-act. They are creators of BBC Radio 4’s The Casebook of Max & Ivan (a BBC Radio 4 Pick of the Year), Channel 4 Comedy Blap The Reunion, geopolitical-comedy-thriller scripted podcast Max & Ivan: Fugitives (#1 Apple Podcasts), and Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning spectacular mega-event The Wrestling (in which the world’s best comedians are transformed into pro-wrestlers, and step into the ring). 

When not making audiences sides split or writing cracking content, the pair can be seen in W1A, Peep Show and Drunk Histories and their TV sitcom Deep Heat. 

Their live work has toured the globe and garnered them nominations for comedy’s most prestigious prizes; the Edinburgh Comedy Award and Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award.
 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: First Look At SHAKESPEARES R&J At Reading Rep Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At SHAKESPEARE'S R&J At Reading Rep Theatre

Reading Rep Theatre has released first look photos of the first UK revival of Joe Calarco’s queer play Shakespeare’s R&J, which will run from Wednesday 11th October – Saturday 4th November 2023 (Press Night: 16th October) at the Berkshire venue. 

2
Photos: First Look At The UK National Tour of QUIZ Photo
Photos: First Look At The UK National Tour of QUIZ

Production images have been released for Quiz, on a UK Tour this autumn, starring renowned comedian, Rory Bremner, as Chris Tarrant, and Emmerdale star Charley Webb, in her first professional stage role as Diana Ingram.

3
Fallen Angels Dance Theatre And New Note Orchestra Present TRACES THROUGH TIME Photo
Fallen Angels Dance Theatre And New Note Orchestra Present TRACES THROUGH TIME

The Royal Opera House will welcome Fallen Angels Dance Theatre to perform in the Linbury Theatre for the first time. Fallen Angels Dance Theatre is the UK's only company providing dance theatre experiences for people in recovery from addiction, and presents its latest work Traces Through Time in the Linbury Theatre on Saturday 4 November.

4
Museum Of The Home Announces Winter Festival Plans For 2023/24! Photo
Museum Of The Home Announces Winter Festival Plans For 2023/24!

Museum of the Home's annual Winter Festival kicks off in style from Wednesday 15th November, bringing a wealth of light, colour and festive cheer across their world-famous period rooms and accompanying events, workshops and installations throughout the season. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You