MAX AND IVAN: LIFE, CHOICES Comes to Soho Theatre in January

Fresh from a sell-out run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Max & Ivan will be bringing their latest show Max and Ivan: Life, Choices to London’s Soho Theatre for one week only from Monday 15th January until Saturday 20th (no Friday performance).

Tickets are available now at Click Here

The acclaimed British Comedy duo, made up of Max Olesker and Ivan Gonzalez, bring fast-paced gags and an abundance of self-mockery following a smash hit run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

The 'essential' (Telegraph) Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominees return with a show about fatherhood, friendship, and the future.

This brand-new hour was widely critically acclaimed at the Edinburgh Fringe, with the show being long listed for Best Show by the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Awards. It also received Fest Magazine’s first five-star review of the month, going on to sell out across the run.

Their last show Commitment was one of the Fringe's best reviewed shows, The Guardian's 4th Best Show of the year, and was nominated for Best Comedy Show at the Chortle Awards.

Their narrative sketch comedy featuring character-led narratives with interweaving plot lines are not to be missed.

Max & Ivan are a globally acclaimed comedy double-act. They are creators of BBC Radio 4’s The Casebook of Max & Ivan (a BBC Radio 4 Pick of the Year), Channel 4 Comedy Blap The Reunion, geopolitical-comedy-thriller scripted podcast Max & Ivan: Fugitives (#1 Apple Podcasts), and Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning spectacular mega-event The Wrestling (in which the world’s best comedians are transformed into pro-wrestlers, and step into the ring).

When not making audiences sides split or writing cracking content, the pair can be seen in W1A, Peep Show and Drunk Histories and their TV sitcom Deep Heat.

Their live work has toured the globe and garnered them nominations for comedy’s most prestigious prizes; the Edinburgh Comedy Award and Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award.

