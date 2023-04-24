Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MATILDA THE MUSICAL is Coming to Netflix UK/IE on 25 June

The streaming date has finally been announced

Apr. 24, 2023  
Netflix has finally announced the UK and Ireland streaming date for the hit film adaptation of Matilda on 25 June.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, Matilda was released by Sony Pictures UK and Tristar Pictures across the UK and Ireland exclusively in cinemas on 25 November 2022.

The show, which has played for more than a decade at London's Cambridge Theatre, is based on the classic Roald Dahl novel and features a book by Dennis Kelly and a score by Tim Minchin.

The film stars Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee and Alisha Weir. It was been nominated for two BAFTAs including Outstanding British Film and for make-up and hair.

The film was released on Netflix in almost all other territories on Christmas Day last year. The date for the release in the UK and Ireland has now been confirmed as 25 June 2023.

