MARY POPPINS Will Embark on New UK and Ireland Tour in 2024

Direct from the West End, Cameron Mackintosh and Disney Theatrical Group have announced that MARY POPPINS will embark on a 2024/2025 UK and Ireland tour.

20 years after the world premiere in Bristol and subsequent, record breaking productions around the world, Mary Poppins flies back into Bristol Hippodrome on 4 November 2024 where it will run until 30 November 2024 ahead of playing Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin (11 December 2024 – 11 January 2025), Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (22 January 2025 – 15 February 2025), Theatre Royal Plymouth (26 February 2025 – 29 March 2025) and Palace Theatre Manchester (9 April 2025 – 17 May 2025). Further venues to be announced.

Acclaimed Australian stars, Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers reprise their roles as Mary Poppins and Bert, having both received critical acclaim and nightly standing ovations for their performances in the recent Australian production. The Age hailed Stefanie “a terrific Mary Poppins, who gives an impeccable performance”, and called Jack Chambers “a glorious Bert, with happy feet and a thousand-watt smile.” Further casting to be announced soon.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, the story of the World's favourite nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane is more magical than ever before featuring dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs.

Producer and Co-creator Cameron Mackintosh said today, “It is amazingly already 20 years since Mary Poppins first landed onto the stage at the Bristol Hippodrome and started spreading Pamela Travers' magical stories around the great cities of the world. Mary has soared triumphantly around the globe and our recent Australian production discovered two of the most delightful Mary and Berts ever - Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers - whom I'm thrilled to be bringing to the United Kingdom and Ireland to star in this spectacular new National tour. They are heading a wonderful cast and I'm sure you will find this the most magical production of Mary Poppins ever, practically perfect in every way!”

Thomas Schumacher, Chief Creative Officer and Producer, Disney Theatrical Group said today “It is a joy to bring this glorious production back to the UK and Ireland under the guiding hand of our long-time partner Cameron Mackintosh. It is a privilege to keep the beloved tale of Mary and the Banks family alive for audiences who know it well, and for a new generation of theatregoers.”

Stefanie Jones established herself in the firmament of Australian Leading Ladies when she starred in the Australian National Tour of Cameron Mackintosh and Disney's production of Mary Poppins. For her portrayal she received a Sydney Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Musical. Further theatre credits include Rhonda Epinstall in the Australian National Tour of Muriel's Wedding The Musical for which she won the Sydney Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Liesl von Trapp in The Sound of Music, Giulietta in Aspects of Love, Jean MacLaren in Brigadoon, Dream Ballet Laurie in Oklahoma! and South Pacific. She was also a 2016 finalist in the ANZ Trustees prestigious Rob Guest Endowment Competition. Stefanie's screen credits include Molly, The Divorce and the role of Megan Dennison in Neighbours.

Jack Chambers is an Australian “triple threat” with a renowned reputation. Training since the age of three at the Julie-Ann Lucas School of Dance, Brisbane he has performed throughout Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia. He became well known to Australian audiences by winning the first season of So You Think You Can Dance Australia in 2008. His musical theatre credits include Kurt Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Cosmo Brown in Singin' in the Rain - Helpmann Award nomination for Best Supporting Role, winning a Green Room Award and Australian Dance Award 2017. Jack's dance credits include Project X - touring USA/Singapore/Netherlands/South Korea, Spring Gala (The Kennedy Center, Washington DC) - hosted by Liza Minnelli, Burn the Floor in the West End and Japan, Untapped! (Off Broadway/Adelaide Fringe) and the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis. Jack has worked internationally as a choreographer and teacher, including at the Joffrey Ballet School and Peridance Capezio Centre in Manhattan NYC. He has worked with industry greats such as Kelley Abbey, David Atkins, Jason Gilkison and has performed alongside Olivia Newton John, Tina Arena, Neil Young, Keala Settle, Robbie Williams and toured the globe with Hugh Jackman in The Man, The Music, The Show, performing in the biggest venues in the world. For his portrayal of Bert in the Australian tour of Mary Poppins, he received a Sydney Theatre Award nomination for Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Musical.

MARY POPPINS has original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman with new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. The book is by Julian Fellowes and this production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. It has orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. It has sound design by Paul Gatehouse and lighting by Hugh Vanstone. Co-Choreography is by Stephen Mear. The set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley. Co-direction and choreography is by Matthew Bourne and direction is by Richard Eyre.

Tour Dates

Monday 4 November 2024 – Saturday 30 November 2024

Bristol Hippodrome

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

On Sale 18 March 2024

Wednesday 11 December 2024 – Saturday 11 January 2025

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin

Www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

On Sale Soon

Wednesday 22 January 2025 – Saturday 15 February 2025

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Www.capitaltheatres.com

On Sale 18 March 2024

Wednesday 26 February 2025 – Saturday 29 March 2025

Theatre Royal Plymouth

Www.theatreroyal.com

On Sale 28 March 2024

Wednesday 9 April 2025 – Saturday 17 May 2025

Palace Theatre Manchester

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

On Sale 18 March 2024

Further Venues To Be Announced