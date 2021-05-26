MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Will Reopen on 1 October at The O2 London

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, London's premier themed dining experience, will open doors once again at The O2 London, from Friday 1 October 2021, currently booking through to Sunday 3 April 2022, promising to bring fun, spectacle and the escapism of a Greek Island holiday to the heart of the Capital this Autumn.

Created by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is a unique and magical experience in a class of its own, bringing all your favourite hits to life more vividly than ever before: over the course of four glittering hours, guests can immerse themselves in a spectacular musical extravaganza, a four-course authentic Greek feast and an ABBA disco, all in one unforgettable evening of dancing, dining and singing!

Björn Ulvaeus said of the return of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, "Mamma Mia! is a genuine, feel-good story and I always thought the much-loved stage show and movies had a party feel to them, so I created a unique dining experience that really captures that spirit. Mamma Mia! The Party has worked out even better than I imagined and I have a feeling that now people want to get out with friends and party more than ever..."

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is pleased to announce a new menu. Food is at the heart of the experience and the menu collects the finest Greece has to offer, made from the best, freshest ingredients. For further details of the menus, including vegetarian/vegan, please visit the website.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is set in a taverna on the beautiful Greek island of Skopelos, where most exteriors of the first MAMMA MIA! film were shot. Nikos and his wife Kate run this exotic and wonderful restaurant together with their family and friends. Told through dialogue and timeless ABBA songs, a warm, romantic and funny story evolves and unfolds during the evening, taking place around the guests as they sit at their tables enjoying a gourmet Greek meal. The evening ends with a 1970s disco, where audience members are welcome to stay to sing and dance to ABBA recordings.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson), and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Björn Ulvaeus, adapted for the UK by writer, comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.

Casting is to be announced.

The London version of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, which originally opened in Stockholm in January 2016, is co-directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, with set designed by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting designed by Patrick Woodroffe, sound designed by Gareth Owen, costumes designed by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod for David Grindrod Associates.

Box Office: www.mammamiatheparty.co.uk / 0844 844 9545