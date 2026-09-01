MAMMA MIA! Reveals New Cast and Extends Booking

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From Monday 12 October 2026, Mamma Mia! at London's Novello Theatre will welcome a new cast with Sara Poyzer and Richard Standing returning as Donna & Sam respectively. The musical will also extend booking through to 2 October 2027 with tickets on sale now.

The full 2026/2027 London cast stars Sara Poyzer (Come From Away, UK tour) as Donna, Vivien Carter (Anything Goes, Barbican) as Tanya, Laura Medforth (Muriel's Wedding, Curve) as Rosie, Richard Standing (Faith Healer, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Sam, Daniel Crowder (Gypsy, The Mill at Sonning) as Harry, Rakesh Boury (Matilda the Musical, West End) as Bill, Ellie Gilbert-Grey (Freaky Friday the Musical, Home Manchester) as Sophie, Kyle Cox (&Juliet, UK & Ireland Tour) as Sky, NATORII ILLIDGE (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, West End) as Ali, Foxy Valentine (Mamma Mia!) as Lisa, Edward Turner (Grease, International Tour) as Eddie and Charlie Garton (Matilda the Musical, UK & Ireland tour) as Pepper, with Emma Odell (Sister Act, West End) playing Donna at certain performances.

Other new cast members include Margaret Atta, Dan Burstow, Will Forgave, Erin-Sophie Halliday, Nicole Ingram, Harry Jack, Imogen Malone, David Nairne, Andy Rees, Julie Repérant, Beth Shaw, and Matt Trevorrow. They join remaining cast members Matthew Barrow, Lawrence Guntert, Laura Jayne-Hardie, Deena Kapadia, Benjamin Kempton, Tom Parsons, Emily Squibb, Ria Turner.

Mamma Mia! celebrated its 27th birthday on 6 April 2026 and is the third longest-running West End musical of all time.

Since premiering in London's West End in 1999, the exhilarating smash-hit has become a global phenomenon, with over 70 million people having seen it worldwide. The musical returned to Broadway, at the musical's original home, the Winter Garden Theatre, on 2 August 2025 for a highly successful limited six-month run until 1 February 2026. Originally opening in New York in 2001, the production played for a record-breaking 14 years at the Winter Garden and then at the Broadhurst Theatre, making it Broadway's ninth longest-running show of all time. A new UK Tour began on 24 October 2025 and will run through to January 2027 before moving into Europe.

The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA's timeless pop masterpieces, has been seen in over 50 productions in 16 different languages, grossing more than £4.5 billion at the box office, and turned into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Mamma Mia! originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004, and then to the Novello Theatre in 2012. The London production of Mamma Mia! has been seen by over 11 million people, played over almost 11,000 performances and has broken box office records in all three of its London homes. In February 2024, it set a new record for the highest ever weekly gross in the musical's London history and, on 28 December 2024, achieved the production's highest ever grossing performance. As part of Mamma Mia!'s 25th year celebrations, Judy Craymer was Executive Producer of ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, which searched for new young talent to join the stage musical.

Produced by Judy Craymer, Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest-grossing live-action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, opened in 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. Both films starred Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper, with Lily James, Andy Garcia and Cher joining them in the second film.

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Related Stories 1 MAMMA MIA! Extends Booking Period in London to March 2027

MAMMA MIA! has extended its booking period to 13 March 2027 at London's Novello Theatre. The West End production, celebrating its 27th birthday on 6 April 2026, has been seen by over 11 million people in London.