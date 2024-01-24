Luke Kempner Brings Hit Fringe Show GRITTY POLICE DRAMA: A ONE MAN MUSICAL to Soho Theatre

Following a sold-out and critically acclaimed month long run at the Edinburgh festival Fringe, Luke Kempner (LES MISERABLES, Spitting Image: Idiots Assemble, Steph's Packed Lunch), will be bringing 'GRITTY POLICE DRAMA: A ONE MAN MUSICAL', to Soho Theatre. The comedian, impressionist, podcaster and West End performer will be performing his new show from Tuesday 23rd - Saturday 27th April (19:30), Downstairs.

Britain loves a gritty police drama but what about one that features all of the detectives from your favourite shows, plus voices of the world's biggest celebrities and on top of all of that: it's a musical! It's Line of Duty meets Happy Valley meets Match of the Day meets The Traitors meets the West End and all done by Luke Kempner, the "one-man variety explosion" (Chortle). Every impression, every note, every murder.

Tickets on sale now at www.sohotheatre.com

Star of LES MISERABLES (in which he plays Monsieur Thenardier), Luke Kempner is well known for being a comedian and impressionist at the top of his game receiving over 10 million views on his popular videos online. Last year saw Luke voice over 30 puppets in the West End production of Spitting Image: Idiots Assemble, including King Charles, Prince Harry, Harry Styles, Ed SHeeran, Jurgen Klopp and many more. His TV credits include Spitting Image (BritBox), Steph's Packed Lunch (Channel 4), The Last Leg (Channel 4), Love Island: Aftersun (ITV 2), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV 2) and CelebAbility (ITV 2). As well as this, Luke created and starred in his own review show for ITV 2, entitled Luke Kempner's Impression of 2015 and was the resident comedian on Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side (Channel 5) for 9 series. He is also a regular on BBC Radio 4's topical comedy institutions The Now Show and News Jack. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast series with his wife Alana Macfarlane Kempner and her identical twin sister/co-conspirator Lisa Macfarlane, otherwise known as The Mac Twins - Sh*t! I Married a Twin.