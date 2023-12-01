Lucie Jones Will Perform a Concert at London's Cadogan Hall in May 2024

West End star Lucie Jones comes to Cadogan Hall on Sunday 12 May 2024 at 6.30pm. Tickets go on sale on Monday 4 December at 10am.

Lucie Jones first came to prominence when she reached the finals of ITV's The X Factor in 2009. Quickly winning the hearts of the nation, she became a household name to the millions of viewers who supported her and watched her perform week after week. Lucie performed in the sell-out X Factor Arena Tour in 2010 before joining the West End cast of Les Miserables, playing the role of Cosette. Since then, Lucie has performed all over the world as a solo artist and in many musical theatre productions to great success. Other musical theatre credits include: Meatloaf in We Will Rock You (World Arena tour), Victoria in American Psycho the Musical (Almeida Theatre), Holly in The Wedding Singer (UK tour), Martha in Treason (Cadogan Hall), Christmas Past & Future in A Christmas Carol (Dominion Theatre), Heidi in Title of Show London, Molly in Ghost the Musical, Fantine in Les Miserables (Queen's Theatre), Jenna Hunterson in Waitress (Adelphi Theatre & UK tour), Maureen in Rent (UK tour), Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (Curve & UK tour) and Elphaba in Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre). In 2023, Lucie completed a UK tour with the 50 piece Fulltone Orchestra. She most recently returned to the West End cast of Les Miserables, where she played Fantine at the Sondheim Theatre and Jenna Rink in workshops for 13 Going on 30: The Musical at Battersea Arts Centre.

In 2017, Lucie represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in Ukraine, and subsequently released her first solo single and music video for her song ‘Never Give Up on You'. Lucie performed this track at the live final to a worldwide audience of over 300 million viewers, garnering the best result for the UK in many years.

In 2020, Lucie performed a live solo concert to a sell-out audience at London's Adelphi Theatre, accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra. The concert was recorded for a self-titled live album released in 2020. Lucie toured in late 2021 with her live band concluding in another sell-out house at His Majesty's Theatre, London.

FOURTH WALL LIVE is an entertainment company that produces events, concerts and on-stage shows. In January 2022, FWL presented Bonnie and Clyde The Musical In Concert for two nights to a sold-out audience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Broadway favourite Jeremy Jordan. The concert broke Drury Lane box office records selling out a two-night run in less than six minutes.

In recent months, Fourth Wall Live has presented Audra McDonald at the London Palladium, Jeremy Jordan at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Ariana DeBose at the London Palladium and both Rachel Tucker and Stephanie J Block at Cadogan Hall. FWL regularly presents concerts featuring stars of the West End and Broadway including Keala Settle, Sierra Boggess, Matthew Morrison and Hannah Waddingham among others.

Fourth Wall Live is also a producer of the What'sOnStage Award winning Bonnie & Clyde The Musical which recently ended its successful run at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End.