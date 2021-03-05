Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Updates
Click Here for More Articles on London Updates

Long-Running West End Productions Add Sunday Performances to Reopening Schedules

Productions will begin holding performances on Sundays, including The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, and Hamilton.

Mar. 5, 2021  
Long-Running West End Productions Add Sunday Performances to Reopening Schedules

Long-running West End shows are revamping their schedules in preparation for reopening this year. Many productions will begin holding performances on Sundays, including The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, and Hamilton.

This comes after a recent West End agreement has done away with additional "Sunday Pay" until at least spring 2022.

Several shows already were performing on Sundays, or had Sundays planned in their schedules, prior to the pandemic, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Life of Pi, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Mary Poppins and Six.

Shows are beginning to announce their official reopening dates, with both Six and Everybody's Talking About Jamie both set to reopen in May.

Read BroadwayWorld's stories about the reopening shows here and here.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler
Brittany Nicholas
Brittany Nicholas
Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico

Related Articles
Theatres in England to Get a Share of £408m in New Budget Announcement Photo

Theatres in England to Get a Share of £408m in New Budget Announcement

Nimax Plans to Reopen All Six of its Theatres on May 17 Photo

Nimax Plans to Reopen All Six of its Theatres on May 17

British PM Says English Theatres and Cinemas Could Re-Open By May 17 Photo

British PM Says English Theatres and Cinemas Could Re-Open By May 17

National Theatre Puts Off European Touring of CURIOUS INCIDENT Photo

National Theatre Puts Off European Touring of CURIOUS INCIDENT


More Hot Stories For You

  • Mark Haze - Stripped Down Show Comes to The Drama Factory
  • State Theatre Presents A Hybrid Kucheza 2021 Programme
  • College Of Magic Conjures Up Keep The Magic Alive Fundraising Drive To Keep Magical Students Connected Online
  • HISTORY GIRLS Comes to Galloway Theatre on the Waterfront Theatre School Campus