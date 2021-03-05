Long-Running West End Productions Add Sunday Performances to Reopening Schedules

Click Here for More Articles on London Updates

Long-running West End shows are revamping their schedules in preparation for reopening this year. Many productions will begin holding performances on Sundays, including The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, and Hamilton.

This comes after a recent West End agreement has done away with additional "Sunday Pay" until at least spring 2022.

Several shows already were performing on Sundays, or had Sundays planned in their schedules, prior to the pandemic, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Life of Pi, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Mary Poppins and Six.

Shows are beginning to announce their official reopening dates, with both Six and Everybody's Talking About Jamie both set to reopen in May.

