London Theatre Week: Tickets at £25, £35 & £45 for CRUISE

See the critically-acclaimed show at the Apollo theatre

Aug. 31, 2022  
Cruise

London Theatre Week: tickets at £25, £35 or £45 for Cruise

Nominated for the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Play, Cruise is now playing its' final shows in London's West End and must end on 4 September.

Performed and created by Jack Holden, Cruise is "an emotional rollercoaster without ever once losing its hold on your attention" (Evening Standard), featuring a "pulse-quickening, period-pastiche electro soundtrack" (The Telegraph) performed live by John Patrick Elliott.

Cruise is the true story of what should have been Michael Spencer's last night on Earth. When he's diagnosed with HIV in 1984, Michael is told he'll have four years to live. So, with the clock ticking, he and his partner Dave decide to sell their house, flog the car, and spend everything they have to party like it's the last days of Rome.

Book now - final weeks - only until 4 September at the Apollo Theatre.

London Theatre Week: tickets at £25, £35 or £45 for Cruise

Valid on all performances from 23 August to 4 September 2022
(Excluding 2 September eve, 3 Sep eve and 4 Sep all performances.)

Book by 4 September




Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


