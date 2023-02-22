Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
London Theatre Week: Save up to 54% on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Get tickets from just £15

Feb. 22, 2023  
From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 11 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

Sunday: Tickets at £45, £55, £65 or £65
Tuesday to Friday: Tickets at £15, £25, £35, £45, £55, £65 or £75

Valid Sunday to Friday performances from 21 February to 28 May 2023
(excl. Saturday performances)

