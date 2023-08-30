London Theatre Week: Catch the West End Transfer of DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert for just £25!

London Theatre Week: get tickets for Death Note The Musical in Concert from just £25!

Based on the best-selling Japanese manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, this ground breaking musical (Winner Best Musical, Korea Musical Awards) has a score by Frank Wildhorn (‘Jekyll & Hyde’, 4 years on Broadway, ‘Dracula’, ‘Bonnie & Clyde’) with lyrics by Jack Murphy and book by Ivan Menchell.



Light Yagami, a bright but dissatisfied high school student in Tokyo comes across a discarded notebook owned by Ryuk, a mythological god of death.



Discovering he can kill anyone by just writing their names in the supernatural notebook, Light takes justice into his own hands by filling the notebook with names of the nation’s most wanted criminals. But a detective only known as “L” is soon tracking him down…

London Theatre Week: get tickets for Death Note The Musical in Concert from just £25!

Was £30 - Now £25

Was £42 - Now £35

Was £48 - Now £35



Valid on all performances Friday matinee and Sunday evening from 08 September 2023 - 10 September 2023.

(Excl. all other performances)

Death Note The Musical In Concert is at the Lyric Theatre from 7 Sep 2023 - 10 Sep 2023