London Palladium Shows To Launch KIDZ BOP UK Tour

US phenomenon KIDZ BOP has announced its first-ever headlining live concert tour in the UK - launching with two shows at the London Palladium in the heart of the West End.

The eight-date UK tour in April 2020 is part of the KIDZ BOP World Tour and will star the British KIDZ BOP Kids - Ashton, Max, Mia and Twinkle.

And the two girls, Mia and Twinkle are no strangers to the West End stage, having starred in Matilda The Musical at the Cambridge Theatre.

This marks the first-ever headlining tour for the British KIDZ BOP Kids, who have sold more than 215,000 albums to date.

The tour, which features today's biggest pop chart hits 'sung by kids for kids', will follow the release of the fifth KIDZ BOP UK album KIDZ BOP 2020 on November 15.

The KIDZ BOP World Tour UK dates are:

Tues April 7 - London Palladium

Weds April 8 - London Palladium

Fri April 10 - Liverpool Empire Theatre

Sat April 11 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mon April 13 - Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Weds April 15 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thurs April 16 - Cardiff St David's Hall

Fri April 17 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tickets are on sale now from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

Special VIP packages, which include a private party, and a meet-and-greet with the KIDZ BOP Kids will also be available.

KIDZ BOP World Tour is presented in partnership with live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor and Live Nation and follows the success of their first UK headline show at London's Eventim Apollo earlier this year.

The British KIDZ BOP Kids, Ashton, Max, Mia, and Twinkle, will bring the interactive live family-friendly concert experience to iconic venues in the UK.

The tour will see the British KIDZ BOP Kids perform some of today's biggest global pop hits live on stage. The all-new show features awesome set design, costumes, exciting choreography, and tonnes of cool surprises! Dads even have the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage during the "Daddy Dance Off."

KIDZ BOP's new UK album, KIDZ BOP 2020, will include popular hits including "Someone You Loved," "Don't Call Me Up," "Wish You Well," and more.

2019 has been another outstanding year for the KIDZ BOP Kids. Supported by national TV and digital advertising campaigns, the KIDZ BOP Kids have appeared and performed on popular kids' TV and radio shows as well as staple ITV chat shows, Good Morning Britain and Loose Women.

Meanwhile KIDZ BOP's first UK headline show at London's Eventim Apollo in April was one of the hottest tickets in town for families and highlighted by press as a "must-see" event.





