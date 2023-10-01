Live Aid Musical JUST FOR ONE DAY to Premiere at the Old Vic Next Year

Just For One Day will run at the Old Vic from January 26-March 30, 2024.

By: Oct. 01, 2023

According to Deadline, the Live Aid musical, titled Just for One Day, will premiere at the Old Vic Theatre in London from January 26-March 30. Legendary Rock singer Bob Geldof, who organized the original concerts, will collaborate on the musical, which is devised and directed by Luke Sheppard.

The musical is set to star Craige Els (Doctor Who, R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, National Theatre Live: Antigone) as a character based on Bob Geldof.

"We also look at it through the eyes of a guy called Bob who happened to be at the center of it all," said Sheppard, who was interviewed for the article.

“But it’s not done in a kind of Stars in Their Eyes way. It’s not people dressing up as the artists and doing it as a tribute — we’ve moved very far away from that. It’s all the extraordinary music from that day, but it’s sung by this fierce generation of musical theater artists, who just blow the roof off.”

Naomi Katiyo, previously seen in the UK musicals Treason, Ain’t Too Proud and What’s New Pussycat, will also star. "She’s just created this kind of part alongside us that is a really integral part in the show. And I think she’s a really exciting young talent to watch. And I’m really excited for this to be her kind of leading role debut.”

The cast also includes Julie Atherton, Ashley Campbell, Jackie Clune, James Hameed, Hope Kenna, Freddie Love, Emily Ooi and Rhys Wilkinson. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

The show’s creative team includes: musical supervision, arrangements and orchestration, Matthew Brind; choreography, Ebony Molina; set design, Soutra Gilmour; costumes, Fay Fullerton; lighting design, Howard Hudson; sound created by Gareth Owen; with video and animation by Andrzej Goulding. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

Read the full article here.



