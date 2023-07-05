Little Angel Theatre Reveals its Autumn/Winter Season Lineup

Little Angel Theatre has announced its Autumn /Winter Season which includes a major new adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book reuniting adaptors Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane (who also directs) following their celebrated collaboration on the Olivier-nominated The Smartest Giant in Town, also written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. Both picture books are published by Macmillan Children’s Books. Alongside this puppet-filled musical, which at its core celebrates the joy of reading, LAT will deliver a national programme of play-based workshops to support literacy and encourage a deeper exploration of picture books. The workshops will share creative routes into stories - both at home and in the classroom - with the aim to inspire reluctant readers and give families and teachers the tools to explore books through play.

Little Angel Theatre Artistic Director Samantha Lane and Executive Director Peta Swindall introduce the new season:

‘Little Angel has a long history of adapting books, and we are thrilled to present so many enchanting, literary inspired productions this season, culminating in a show all about reading for pleasure 'Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book'. We believe that puppets are a wonderful, interactive way to introduce narrative to young children, supporting literacy learning and providing a creative route into books. We are particularly excited about the Reading Through Play workshop programme that will run alongside the tour because we know, from the evidence recently published in the journal Psychological Medicine, that reading for pleasure in early childhood can help children perform better at school and boost their mental health. Another highlight of the new season is ‘The Welcome Project’ which will tour to bridging hotels and community centres in Islington and across the UK - we work hard to make everyone feel welcome at our home venues and when on tour, and so we feel that it is especially important to do this for those that are new to the UK. We have an incredible amount of work on offer across the country from September to December, and we are proud to be delivering all of this alongside trialling a 4-day working week for core staff and freelancers!’

LITTLE ANGEL THEATRE AUTUMN/WINTER SEASON:

BIG BAD ME

A Little Angel Theatre Production

Based on the poem by Jon Barton

22 September - 19 November 2023

Little Angel Theatre

Running time: approximately 1 hour

For everyone over 6

Think you know the story of Red Riding Hood? Think again!

Here is where our story starts

A gentle wolf with a broken heart…

There are two sides to every story, so let’s hear it from the Wolf himself!

The real story, never heard before, of the kind and hungry wolf who strayed from the path and lost his friends.

This wolf isn’t big or even bad, in fact he’s rather shy.

He won’t gobble up your grandma or tell you lies.

He’s polite and very gentle, he’s an all-round nice guy.

So before you make up your mind about the wolf you think you know so well, enjoy a whole new spin on this fairy tale and remember to never judge anyone by how they look.

Credits:

Written by Jon Barton

Directed by Jimmy Grimes

Set and puppets designed by Alison Alexander

Lighting Design by Luis Alvarez

Music by Adam Pleeth

Trailer: Big Bad Me | Little Angel Theatre - YouTube (please note this production’s title was previously Red Riding Hood and the Wolf.

THE BED

A Little Angel Theatre Production

Based on the poem written by Sylvia Plath and illustrated by Quentin Blake

30 September - 4 November 2023

Little Angel Studios

Running time: approximately 45 minutes, including a stay and play.

Aimed at ages 6 - 18 months AND 18 months - 3 years



Most beds are beds for sleeping and resting, but the best beds are much more interesting! Curl up and get comfy for a bedtime story like no other. Let us take you on a journey sprinkled with fantasy and escapism, where you will meet elephants, macaws and parakeets. Venture underwater, to the North Pole and even outer space without ever leaving the comfort of your own bed.

Beds come in all shapes and sizes, from cots to king-sized, and some you might never have heard of before – see if you can discover them all along the way. This enchanting poem by Sylvia Plath, written for her own children, is brought to life in a special show for babies and toddlers.

Credits

Adapted and Directed by Samantha Lane

Set and puppets designed by Sophia Lovell Smith

Lighting Design by SHERRY COENEN

Music by Dominic Sales

Performed by Ruth Calkin

CHARLIE COOK’S FAVOURITE BOOK

A Little Angel Theatre and Lowry Co-Production

Based on the picture book Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler

18 November - 4 February 2024

Little Angel Studios

Followed by a nationwide tour

Running time: approximately 1 hour

Aimed at ages 3 - 8

Charlie loves reading. Especially books about pirates. But his sister hates it - it’s boring! Can Charlie convince her that reading is fun? Perhaps if she read a book about a pirate, who is reading a book about Goldilocks, who is reading a book about a knight…

Come and delve into a range of books with Charlie Cook, brought to life with puppetry and enchanting songs, and perhaps you will be able to help his sister discover the wonderful world inside a book…

Following its run at Little Angel Theatre, Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book will go on a nationwide tour to over 50 venues including:

Dates and Venues:

8 - 11 February: Arts Depot

13 - 15 February: Aldershot Princes Hall

16 - 18 February: Bristol Redgrave

23 - 25 February: Durham Gala

2 - 3 March: Lincoln TR

12 - 14 March: Tamworth Assembly Rooms

15 - 17 March: Taunton Brewhouse

19 - 21 March: The Woodville, Gravesend

28 - 1 March: Plowright Scunthorpe

5 - 7 March: Barnstaple Queen's

2 - 3 April: Winchester TR

4 - 7 April: Warwick Arts Centre

19 - 21 April: Blackpool Grand

23 - 24 April: Uppingham Theatre

30 April - 2 May: Weymouth Pavilion

3 – 5 May: Reading Hexagon

15 - 16 May: Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre

21 - 23 May: LBT Huddersfield

31 May - 2 June: Mercury Theatre

22 July - 4 August: Lowry, Salford

20 - 22 September: New Theatre, Peterborough

Further dates and venues to be announced soon.

Credits:

Adapted by Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane

Director – Samantha Lane

Composer/Lyrics – Barb Jungr

Set/Costume – Ellie Mills

Puppets – Maia Kirkman-Richards

Lighting – SHERRY COENEN

Performed by Georgie Samuels, Pierre Hanson-Johnson and Freya Stephenson

With thanks to The London Community Foundation for their support.

This play is based on the original book Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book - Written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

Text © Julia Donaldson 2005 Illustrations © Axel Scheffler 2005 Published by Macmillan Children’s Books © 2005

WOW! IT’S NIGHT-TIME

A Little Angel Theatre Production

Based on the book written and illustrated by Tim Hopgood

24 November - 28 January 2024

Little Angel Theatre

Running time: approximately 35 minutes

Aimed at ages 2 - 5

Discover the magic of the twilight hour in this beautiful new stage adaptation of Tim Hopgood’s book WOW! It’s Night-time.

The curious little owl is back, and this time she’s ready to discover the wonders of night-time, from the big, bright moon to the bats in the sky and the foxes deep in the forest. But where are all the other owls? When the wind blows the leaves from her tree, you’ll soon see…

Little Angel’s production of WOW! Said the Owl enthralled our young audiences both at our own venue and on tour throughout the country and we are delighted to present this stunning adaptation of Tim Hopgood’s nocturnal sequel.

Creative Team

Based on the book by Tim Hopgood

Adapted and directed by Joy Haynes

Set and costumes designed by Fiammetta Horvat

Puppets designed and made by Keith Frederick

Music and lyrics by Dominic Sales

Creative Producer Miranda Pitcher

Performed by HEIDI GOLDSMITH

This play is based on the original book WOW! It’s Night-time. Text © Tim Hopgood 2017. Illustrations © Tim Hopgood 2017. Published by Macmillan Children’s Books © 2017.

Trailer: Wow! It's Night-time l Little Angel Theatre - YouTube

THE WELCOME PROJECT

Little Angel Theatre, along with facilitators from Phosphorous Theatre, are working with local children from refugee, asylum seeker and/or migrant backgrounds to create a touring suitcase show exploring the word ‘welcome’. The new production will be performed at bridging hotels across London and Manchester (in collaboration with HOME Manchester), providing a welcome to families within their first 6 months in the UK, and helping to connect them to further support available to ease their transition. The show will use puppetry and a devised musical language, to ease cross-cultural accessibility.

Little Angel Theatre have also commissioned six digital shorts from refugee, asylum seeker and/ or migrant artists exploring the word ‘Welcome’ as part of the wider reach of the Welcome Project. These short films will be available on the Little Angel Theatre YouTube channel.

“I really enjoyed the filming and putting our story together. We want to make people feel welcome and by finding out about people we make them feel special, so our film is all about our favourite things from home.” - Quote from a participant of The Welcome Project.

Dates and Venues:

London - 21st October - 28th October

Manchester - 02nd November - 12th November

Performances are for invited audiences only, and due to the to the nature of some of the venues, we aren’t able to provide specific information.

LITTLE ANGEL ON THE ROAD:

THE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN

By Julia Donaldson and Axel Sheffler

A Fierylight and Little Angel Theatre Co-production

Running time: Approx. 45 mins

Aimed at ages 2 - 8 years

George wishes he wasn't the scruffiest giant in town. So when he sees a new shop selling giant-sized clothes, he decides it's time for a new look: smart trousers, smart shirt, stripy tie, shiny shoes. Now he's the smartest giant in town . . . until he bumps into some animals who desperately need his help – and his clothes!

This heart-warming tale about friendship and helping those in need is brought to life in a musical, puppet-filled adventure based on Axel Scheffler’s artwork, following on from Little Angel Theatre’s bestselling adaptations of Julia Donaldson’s picture books including The Singing Mermaid, Paper Dolls, The Flying Bath, The Further Adventures of the Owl and the Pussycat and The Everywhere Bear.

Dates and Venues:

2 December 2023 - 7 January 2024: St. Martin’s Theatre, London

More info: https://smartestgiantonstage.co.uk/

Credits:

Adapted by Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane

Directed by Samantha Lane

Music composed by Barb Jungr

Set and costumes designed by KATE BUNCE

Puppets designed by Judith Hope

Lighting designed by SHERRY COENEN

This dramatisation is based on the picture book The Smartest Giant in Town © Text Julia Donaldson 2002 and © Illustrations Axel Scheffler 2002, published by Macmillan Children’s Books © 2002.

FINDING SANTA

By Sean Taylor

A Little Angel Theatre production

Running time: approximately 1 hour

For ages 3 - 8

A magical choose-your-own-adventure story written by children’s author Sean Taylor (When a Monster is Born, Where the Bugaboo Lives). Little Angel Theatre brings to life magical puppetry in this interactive Christmas adventure for all the family. Ever wondered how letters for Santa Claus get to the North Pole? What if something went wrong along the way? And how do Santa’s elves make sure his mail is delivered on time? A comical adventure full of quirky characters, where the audience will help decide how the story unfolds.

Dates and venues:

7 - 24 December 2023: Bloomsbury Theatre

For more info - https://www.ucl.ac.uk/culture/whats-on/little-angel-presents-finding-santa

Credits:

Directed by Samantha Lane

Written by Sean Taylor

Set and puppets designed by Alison Alexander

Composed by Will Dollard & Mary Erskine

Lighting Designer SHERRY COENEN

I WANT MY HAT BACK TRILOGY

Presented by Little Angel Theatre with Ian Nicholson and Sam Wilde

Aimed at ages 3 - 6

A bear has lost his hat. What if he never sees it again? WAIT! He has seen his hat.

A fish has stolen a hat. And he’ll probably get away with it. Probably.

Two turtles have found a hat. The hat looks good on both of them. But there are two turtles. And there is only one hat.

Following their hit digital series on Little Angel Theatre’s YouTube channel, and a sold out run at their venue, lockdown sensations Ian Nicholson and Sam Wilde are back, showcasing their trademark cardboard design across the UK on the first ever tour of I Want My Hat Back Trilogy! Jon Klassen’s beloved books, I Want My Hat Back, This is Not My Hat and We Found A Hat, have found a new life of their own LIVE on stage.

All your favourites including Bear, Little Fish and the Turtles will be making an appearance in this one-of-a-kind trilogy.

Dates and venues:

13 -31 December: Arts Depot, London

https://www.artsdepot.co.uk/family-christmas/i-want-my-hat-back-trilogy

Credits

Adapted by Ian Nicholson and Sam Wilde

Directed by Ian Nicholson

Designed by Sam Wilde

Assisted by Alana Ashley

Lighting Design by SHERRY COENEN

Sound Design and Composition by Jim Whitcher

I Want My Hat Back

Adapted by Ian Nicholson and Sam Wilde. From the book by Jon Klassen, illustrated by Jon Klassen

published by Candlewick Press

This Is Not My Hat

Adapted by Ian Nicholson and Sam Wilde. From the book by Jon Klassen, illustrated by Jon Klassen

published by Candlewick Press

We Found A Hat

Adapted by Ian Nicholson and Sam Wilde. From the book by Jon Klassen, illustrated by Jon Klassen published by Candlewick Press

ME…

A Little Angel Theatre production

Based on the book by Emma Dodd

Aimed at ages 2 -5

The world is a very big place, especially for a tiny baby penguin who is just finding her feet.

The shimmering stars and glistening snow spin around our little hero, while the mountains tower high and the wind rushes to and fro.

And although baby penguin may be small, her family know she’s the biggest thing of all.

This early years favourite is a lovely and touching story about a parent and their love for their child by much loved children’s author Emma Dodd.

Dates and venues:

13 December - 7 January: Mercury Theatre, Colchester

https://www.mercurytheatre.co.uk/event/me-by-emma-dodd/

Credits

Directed by Samantha Lane

Set designed and made by Simon Plumridge

Puppets designed and made by Jimmy Grimes

Music composed by Arran Glass

Based on the book by Emma Dodd published by The Templar Company Ltd.

WOW! SAID THE OWL

A Little Angel Theatre production

Based on the book by Tim Hopgood

Aimed at ages: 2 - 5

Explore the wonderful world of colours with a curious little owl, who is determined to stay awake and see what daylight brings. From the warm, pink glow of dawn through to a day filled with the bright colours of green leaves, blue sky, white clouds and, finally, a stunning rainbow – ‘WOW!’ But despite the beauty of the daytime world, the little owl decides that the night-time stars are the most beautiful of all.

Dates and venues:

29 - 30 September: Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Cardiff

4 - 8 October: Polka Theatre, London

13 - 14 October: The Octagon, Bolton

20 - 21 October: Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

22 October: Stockwood Discovery Centre, Luton

24 - 26 October: Royal and Derngate, Northampton

1 - 5 November: Lakeside Theatre, Nottingham

11 - 12 November: Mercury Theatre, Colchester

19 November: The Albany, London

More dates and venues to be announced soon....

Credits:

Based on the book by Tim Hopgood

Adapted and directed by Joy Haynes

Creative Producer: Miranda Pitcher

Set and costumes designed by Fiammetta Horvat

Puppets designed and made by Keith Frederick

Music and lyrics by Dominic Sales

Performed by Nix Wood and Clare Pointing

Stage Managed by Olivia Presto

This production of WOW! Said the Owl is based on the book WOW! Said the Owl © 2009 Tim Hopgood, published by Macmillan Children's Books (c) 2009.

LITTLE ANGEL THEATRE’S MINIATURE TRAVELLING CIRCUS

A Little Angel Theatre production

Aimed at ages: 3 - 6



Roll up! Roll up! Take your seats for the smallest circus in town.George the ringmaster has quite the challenge on their hands. The circus isn’t quite what it once was but even still, George has curated a programme of acts more bedazzling than ever.

Join Little Angel’s Miniature Travelling Circus and be delighted by beautiful puppets, nostalgic magic tricks and acts so tiny you may wonder how you can possibly see them! From performing mice to acrobatic fleas – this circus has stars you won’t see anywhere else!

Dates and venues:

19 - 22 October: The Egg, Bath

31 October - 2 November: The Brewhouse Arts Centre, Burton upon Trent

More to be announced soon…

Credits:

Written & devised by: Miranda Pitcher & Lizzie Wort

Directed by: Miranda Pitcher

Puppets Designed: Lyndie Wright

Book designed by Vicki Fullick

Lighting Designer: SHERRY COENEN

Music & Sound design: Julian Butler

Set & Costume design – Miranda Pitcher

Special thanks to KATE BUNCE, Simon Plumridge and Valerie Rutt

THE SINGING MERMAID

By Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks

Watershed Productions present a Little Angel Theatre and Royal & Derngate, Northampton co-production

Running time: approximately 50 minutes

Aimed at ages 3 – 8 years

One day, the singing mermaid is tempted away from all of her sea creature friends and her peaceful home at Silversands to join a travelling circus. The audiences love to hear her sing, but the poor mermaid was tricked! Instead of the swimming pool she was promised, she is kept in a small tank by the wicked circus master Sam Sly, and she soon longs to return to the freedom of the sea. Will she ever escape? And who will help her along the way?

Dates and venues:

24 - 26 October 2023: HOME, Manchester

For more details visit www.singingmermaid.co.uk



Credits:

Adapted by Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane

Directed by Samantha Lane

Music and lyrics by Barb Jungr

Set and costume designed by Laura McEwen

Puppets designed and made by Lyndie Wright

Lighting design by SHERRY COENEN



Watershed Productions present a Little Angel Theatre and Royal & Derngate, Northampton, production of Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monk’s The Singing Mermaid.



This play is based on the original book The Singing Mermaid. Text copyright © Julia Donaldson 2012. Illustrations copyright © Lydia Monks 2012. Published by Macmillan Children’s Books © 2012.