Listen: JANE EYRE A MUSICAL Releases EP and 'Sirens' Music Video

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Jane Eyre A Musical by John Caird and Paul Gordon as released an EP, Highlights From The UK Premiere Cast, on Westway Music, featuring three songs from the production including a music video for 'Sirens' performed by Ashley Gilmour as Rochester and Charlie Burn as Jane. One of the key emotional turning points in Act I, the song occurs after Jane and Rochester have formed a deep connection, however Rochester is becoming increasingly frightened by the strength of his feelings for her and by the secrets from his past.

The EP, Highlights From The UK Premiere Cast, is available to stream/download on all usual providers. You can stream/download HERE and listen below, as well as the video for 'Sirens.'

Jane Eyre EP

Sirens

About Jane Eyre

With music and lyrics by Paul Gordon and additional lyrics by John Caird, the EP also features the songs 'Sweet Liberty' and 'Secret Soul,' both of which were performed by Charlie and Ashley earlier this summer at West End Live.

The UK premiere of Jane Eyre will take place at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 28 August – 24 October 2026.

Joining West End stars Charlie Burn and Ashley Gilmour are Claire Greenway (Abbot/Grace Poole), Melad Hamidi (St John/Lord Ingram), Connor Wood (John Reed/Vicar), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Brocklehurst/Mason), Izzi Levine (Agnes/Leah/Jane's Mother/Mary Ingram), Hannah Lindsey(Scatcherd/Bertha Mason), Isabelle Methven (Helen Burns/Bessie), Gemma Page (Reed/Fairfax) Eve Shanu-Wilson (Blanche/Sophie) with Poppy Jason (Young Jane/Adele) and Emily-Rose Samuel (Young Jane/Adele).

Jane Eyre A Musical will be co-directed by RSC and National Theatre director John Caird, who previously adapted and co-directed the original production of Les Misérables in the West End, on Broadway and across the world. Most recently he directed the hugely successful and critically acclaimed stage adaptation of Spirited Away at the London Coliseum. Broadway's Megan McGinnis, star of Beauty and the Beast, Little Women and Beetlejuice, will co-direct alongside John Caird.

The full creative team includes Georgina Lamb - Choreographer, Morgan Large - Set & Costume Designer, Andrew Johnson - Sound Designer, James Whiteside - Lighting Designer, Ben Kubiak - Musical Director/Supervisor and Sarah-Jane Price - Casting Director.

The full team for the EP includes Brad Haak and steve Tyler - Vocal and incidental Music Arrangements, Larry Hochman and Brad Haak – Orchestrations, Ben Robbins - Sound Engineer, Paul Gordon - Mixer. Hideya Yamaguchi – Conductor, Rinko Chinone – Piano, Miho Kudo, Warabi Suzuki, Yoshiko Shimizu, Naoko Yokoyama – Violins, Kazuo Suzuki, Seiji Nakabayashi – Cellos, Yuki Kuroda – Flute, Piccolo and Recorder, Kayo Kaneko – Oboe and Cor Anglais, Kazuhito Oshita – Clarinet, Tetsuyuki Kishi - Double Bass, Yoshihiro Tsushiya – Percussion.

Produced by Adam Blanshay Productions, David and Hannah Mirvish and Westway Music, published by Universal Music and ASCAP.

This five-time Tony nominated musical retelling of Charlotte Brontë's revolutionary novel makes its UK premiere. A story of ambition and independence, gothic mystery and great, passionate love, Jane Eyre has enchanted generations and is brought into the 21st century with this new production. Accompanied by an epic sweeping score, prepare to see Jane, the first feminist literary icon, like you never have before. Jane Eyre A Musical originally premiered in Toronto in 1996 and was subsequently produced on Broadway in 2000, being nominated for five Tony Awards. Adam Blanshay Productions is partnering with the original Canadian producers, David and Hannah Mirvish, for the 30th Anniversary year of the show.

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