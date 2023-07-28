Listen: BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Releases West End Cast Recording

The full album is available to download or stream. Listen here!

By: Jul. 28, 2023

The West End Cast Recording of BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL is now available to download or stream. The eagerly-awaited cast album can be purchased at bonnieandclydemusical.com/album, produced by Katy Richardson and Sam Featherstone, released through Broadway Records.

Listen to the full album below!

Recorded at Livingston Studios in London, the West End cast recording of Bonnie & Clyde The Musical features; Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie Parker), Jordan Luke Gage (Clyde Barrow), George Maguire (Buck Barrow), Jodie Steele (Blanche Barrow), Cleve September (Ted Hinton), Dom Hartley-Harris (Preacher), and featured Ensemble Robbie Scotcher, Alexander Evans, Kit Esuruoso, Barney Wilkinson (Alternate Clyde Barrow), Lauren Jones (Alternate Bonnie Parker), Julie Yammanee, Pippa Winslow, Chloe Saunders, Charlie McCullagh, Sydnie Hocknell and Michael Cortez.

The orchestra includes; Nick Barstow (Musical Director/Keys), Honor Halford-MacLeod (Assistant Musical Director/Keys 2), Kobi Pham (Guitar 1), Daniel Vildósola (Guitar 2), Annie Blake (Bass/Double Bass), Zach Okonkwo (Drums), Kate Ingram (Reed 1), Claire McInerney (Reed 2) and Clodagh Kennedy (Fiddle).

Music for Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is by Tony® nominee Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlett Pimpernell), lyrics by Tony® and Oscar® winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard, Aspects of Love), a book by Emmy® Award nominee Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, Death Note The Musical).

Presented by DLAP Group, Bonnie & Clyde The Musical had two hell-raising hit seasons in London’s West End at the Arts Theatre and the Garrick Theatre. Opening at Leicester Curve on Thursday 22nd February 2024, the UK & Ireland tour is currently set to visit nineteen cities with more dates to be announced soon. 

Fan-favourite and winner of Best New Musical (What’sOnStage Awards 2023) Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure - and each other. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation. 

The album is produced by Katy Richardson & Sam Featherstone, Executive Producer: DLAP Records Ltd & Andrew Paradis, Engineer: Marcus Locock, Assistant Engineer: Luke Farnell, Mix Engineer: Sam Featherstone, Mastering Engineer: Ste Kerry, Show Photography: The Other Richard and Package Design: Robbie Rozelle.

For Broadway Records; President / Executive Producer: Van Dean, A&R Director: Robbie Rozelle, Project Manager: Michael Swan, Social Media: Kathy Ng, Press Representative: Elizabeth Skollar. 

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is directed by Nick Winston (Director of the feature film Tomorrow Morning, MAME, The Royal Variety Performance) with Set and Costume Design by Philip Witcomb (Atlantis, Stones In His Pockets, MAME), Musical Supervision from Katy Richardson (SIX, Rent, Jersey Boys), Original Arrangements and Orchestrations by John McDaniel (Patti LuPone: Live, Annie Get Your Gun), Additional Orchestrations by Jen Green (Fantastically Great Women, Vanara), Additional Arrangements by Katy Richardson and Nick Barstow, Lighting Design by Zoe Spurr (Fantastically Great Women, Hamlet at Theatre Royal Windsor), Sound Design by Tom Marshall (The Drifter’s Girl, Nativity The Musical, Curtains), Video Design by Nina Dunn (The Shark Is Broken, Lazuli Sky), Wig Design by Darren Ware (Bonnie & Clyde) and Casting Director Jim Arnold CDG (Wicked, The Prince of Egypt). 

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is presented by DLAP Group, an Olivier Award-winning production company with West End and UK Touring credits including Bonnie and Clyde in Concert, Rock of Ages, Company, Fame, Curtains, and The Wedding Singer.



