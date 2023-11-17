Lena Hall Will Perform in Concert at Cadogan Hall in May 2024

Broadway star Lena Hall will perform at Cadogan Hall on Monday 27 May 2024 at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale now atClick Here and www.cadoganhall.com.

TONY award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall is set to bring her latest one woman show “Little Career of Horrors” to London's Cadogan Hall in 2024. Following her recent U.K. Theatre award-winning run of the world premiere of the new musical In Dreams at the Leeds Playhouse, Hall is ecstatic to finally get to share one of her up close and intimate concert shows with her London fans.

The new show co-written and directed by long-time collaborator and ex-boyfriend Stephen Amato chronicles Hall's fascinating career highlights through the harrowing, hilarious, and often deadly mishaps that accompanied her experience on productions like Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots and television's Snowpiercer. The show promises to deliver all of Hall's trademark songs, lots of laughter, and the heartfelt unabashed storytelling Ms Hall has become known for.

Lena Hall garnered widespread critical acclaim for her performance as the title role in the feature film Becks, which won the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival. Hall starred as fan favourite Miss Audrey in the hit sci-fi drama Snowpiercer alongside Jennifer Connelly. She has also been featured on Girls (HBO), Good Girls Revolt (Amazon Prime) and Evil (Paramount Plus). Following her Tony-winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lena toured North America with Josh Groban on his Stages tour. She portrayed the dual starring roles of Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Lena originated the role of Nicola in Kinky Boots on Broadway, starred opposite Marisa Tomei in How To Transcend A Happy Marriage (Lincoln Center Theatre) and played Audrey in the hit Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop Of Horrors. Most recently, she won the U.K. Theatre Award for best performance in a musical for her starring role in the world premiere production of In Dreams at the Leeds Playhouse, a brand new musical written and directed by the &Juliet team, David West Read, and Luke Sheppard.

Lena's solo musical revues, including Sin & Salvation at Cafe Carlyle, Art of the Audition (Cafe Carlyle) and The Villa Satori: Growing up Haight Ashbury all played to sold-out shows and received rave reviews.

FOURTH WALL LIVE is an entertainment company that produces events, concerts and on-stage shows. In January 2022, FWL presented Bonnie and Clyde The Musical In Concert for two nights to a sold-out audience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Broadway favourite Jeremy Jordan. The concert broke Drury Lane box office records selling out a two-night run in less than six minutes.

In recent months, Fourth Wall Live has presented Audra McDonald at the London Palladium, Jeremy Jordan at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Ariana DeBose at the London Palladium and both Rachel Tucker and Stephanie J Block at Cadogan Hall. FWL regularly presents concerts featuring stars of the West End and Broadway including Keala Settle, Sierra Boggess, Matthew Morrison and Hannah Waddingham among others.

Fourth Wall Live is also a producer of the What'sOnStage Award winning Bonnie & Clyde The Musical which recently ended its successful run at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End.