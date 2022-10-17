Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Leah Harvey, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Alfred Enoch & Martha Plimpton to Star in AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace

As You Like It will be the second production @sohoplace with the first performance on Tuesday 6 December 2022, running until 28 January 2023.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  

Nica Burns has announced a new production of William Shakespeare's As You Like It, directed by Josie Rourke, starring Leah Harvey as Rosalind, Rose Ayling-Ellis as Celia, Alfred Enoch as Orlando and with Martha Plimpton in the role of Jaques. As You Like It will be the second production @sohoplace with the first performance on Tuesday 6 December 2022, running until 28 January 2023.

Josie Rourke, Director, said: "Nica has built a beautiful and vibrant new theatre for London and I'm proud to be part of her opening session. When I saw the new auditorium, saying "yes" to directing on that wonderful stage was one of the quickest answers I've ever given. I remember well from opening the new Bush Theatre the peculiar struggles and challenges of opening the doors on a new theatre and I'm honoured to be part of this important endeavour. As things feel tough, Nica has doubled down on theatre's future in the capital and I'm want to support her and her team's courage by creating a joyful and celebratory show for one of theatre's most and intimate, welcoming new homes, @sohoplace. "

Nica Burns, Producer, said: "Our brilliant director Josie Rourke has brought together an outstanding cast and creative team to realise her vision for one of Shakespeare's most popular plays. I am a very lucky producer to be working with this wonderful company."

Design Rob Jones
Lighting Howard Harrison
Sound John Leonard
Music Michael Bruce

Josie Rourke (Director) is a theatre and film director, and the former Artistic Director of The Donmar Warehouse and The Bush Theatre, where she found and opened its new home in 2011.

Her productions at the Donmar included; Sweet Charity with Anne Marie Duff, Measure for Measure, with Jack Lowden and Hayley Atwell; Saint Joan with Gemma Arterton. Coriolanus with Tom Hiddleston and Les Liaisons Dangereuses with Janet McTeer and Dominic West. New plays by Nick Payne and James Graham, and The Weir, which transferred to London's Wyndham's Theatre and the musical City Of Angels, which won the Olivier Award.

Josie's first feature film, Mary Queen of Scots, starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, produced by Working Title and Focus Features, was nominated for BAFTA, OSCAR and SAG Awards. Other work on screen includes Talking Heads with Jodie Comer.

Theatre productions in New York include; Les Liaisons Dangereuses on Broadway; Privacy at The Public Theater starring Daniel Radcliffe and The Machine, by Matt Charman, at The Park Avenue Armory. Further theatre directing includes: Much Ado About Nothing with David Tennant and Catherine Tate and productions for: The National Theatre; The Young Vic; Chicago Shakespeare; The Manchester International Festival, and The Royal Shakespeare Company.

With James Graham, Josie created The Vote: a new play for theatre and television, broadcast live onto More4 on the night of the British General Election and watched by over 650,000 viewers. The Vote received a BAFTA Television Award nomination for Best Live Event.

Josie served as a Non-Executive Director of Channel 4. She is a Vice President of The London Library and a Member of the Council of Reference at The Westminster Abbey Institute.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


SING A LONG MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in DecemberSING A LONG MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in December
October 17, 2022

After too many COVID Christmas cancellations, the cult hit 'Sing-A-Long-A Muppet Christmas Carol' returns, because we all really need it right now…
Charlotte Spencer Projects Presents WRITTEN IN THE BODY at Lilian Baylis StudioCharlotte Spencer Projects Presents WRITTEN IN THE BODY at Lilian Baylis Studio
October 17, 2022

Acclaimed company Charlotte Spencer Projects returns to Sadler's Wells with Written in the Body on Thursday 3 & Friday 4 November, in Lilian Baylis Studio.
Full Cast Announced For WHITE CHRISTMAS UK Tour Starring Jay McGuiness, Lorna Luft, and Michael StarkeFull Cast Announced For WHITE CHRISTMAS UK Tour Starring Jay McGuiness, Lorna Luft, and Michael Starke
October 17, 2022

The full company has been announced for the UK tour of Made at Curve's production of Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS.
The UK Premiere Of A SHERLOCK CAROL Comes to Marylebone TheatreThe UK Premiere Of A SHERLOCK CAROL Comes to Marylebone Theatre
October 17, 2022

Three Christmases since the famous confrontation with his nemesis Moriarty at the Reichenbach Falls, Sherlock Holmes has little appetite for mince pies or for solving crime. Wandering through Victorian London, he meets a grown-up and not-so-Tiny Tim who implores him to investigate the mysterious death of his reformed benefactor, one Ebenezer Scrooge.
Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Announces 2023 Summer Season; ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, and MoreRegent's Park Open Air Theatre Announces 2023 Summer Season; ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, and More
October 17, 2022

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have announced their 2023 summer season. The season opens with Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's musical Once On This Island. Learn more about the full lineup here.