Leah Harvey, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Alfred Enoch & Martha Plimpton to Star in AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace

Nica Burns has announced a new production of William Shakespeare's As You Like It, directed by Josie Rourke, starring Leah Harvey as Rosalind, Rose Ayling-Ellis as Celia, Alfred Enoch as Orlando and with Martha Plimpton in the role of Jaques. As You Like It will be the second production @sohoplace with the first performance on Tuesday 6 December 2022, running until 28 January 2023.

Josie Rourke, Director, said: "Nica has built a beautiful and vibrant new theatre for London and I'm proud to be part of her opening session. When I saw the new auditorium, saying "yes" to directing on that wonderful stage was one of the quickest answers I've ever given. I remember well from opening the new Bush Theatre the peculiar struggles and challenges of opening the doors on a new theatre and I'm honoured to be part of this important endeavour. As things feel tough, Nica has doubled down on theatre's future in the capital and I'm want to support her and her team's courage by creating a joyful and celebratory show for one of theatre's most and intimate, welcoming new homes, @sohoplace. "

Nica Burns, Producer, said: "Our brilliant director Josie Rourke has brought together an outstanding cast and creative team to realise her vision for one of Shakespeare's most popular plays. I am a very lucky producer to be working with this wonderful company."

Design Rob Jones

Lighting Howard Harrison

Sound John Leonard

Music Michael Bruce

Josie Rourke (Director) is a theatre and film director, and the former Artistic Director of The Donmar Warehouse and The Bush Theatre, where she found and opened its new home in 2011.

Her productions at the Donmar included; Sweet Charity with Anne Marie Duff, Measure for Measure, with Jack Lowden and Hayley Atwell; Saint Joan with Gemma Arterton. Coriolanus with Tom Hiddleston and Les Liaisons Dangereuses with Janet McTeer and Dominic West. New plays by Nick Payne and James Graham, and The Weir, which transferred to London's Wyndham's Theatre and the musical City Of Angels, which won the Olivier Award.

Josie's first feature film, Mary Queen of Scots, starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, produced by Working Title and Focus Features, was nominated for BAFTA, OSCAR and SAG Awards. Other work on screen includes Talking Heads with Jodie Comer.

Theatre productions in New York include; Les Liaisons Dangereuses on Broadway; Privacy at The Public Theater starring Daniel Radcliffe and The Machine, by Matt Charman, at The Park Avenue Armory. Further theatre directing includes: Much Ado About Nothing with David Tennant and Catherine Tate and productions for: The National Theatre; The Young Vic; Chicago Shakespeare; The Manchester International Festival, and The Royal Shakespeare Company.

With James Graham, Josie created The Vote: a new play for theatre and television, broadcast live onto More4 on the night of the British General Election and watched by over 650,000 viewers. The Vote received a BAFTA Television Award nomination for Best Live Event.

Josie served as a Non-Executive Director of Channel 4. She is a Vice President of The London Library and a Member of the Council of Reference at The Westminster Abbey Institute.