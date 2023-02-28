Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lauren Ava Thomas to Present LOVE SONGS IN LONDON at Barons Court Theatre in March

Love Songs in London is a romantic exploration of Lauren's exploits around London, how she falls in love multiple times in a day.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Lauren Ava Thomas to Present LOVE SONGS IN LONDON at Barons Court Theatre in March

Burnt Orange Theatre will host the professional debut of Lauren Ava Thomas, with her performance Love Songs in London. Written and performed by Lauren, a graduate from Rose Bruford, Love Songs in London showcases her new, emerging and untapped talent.

Show dates/times: March 13th-18th 19:30 / March 19th 17:00

Love Songs in London is a romantic exploration of Lauren's exploits around London, how she falls in love multiple times in a day against the backdrop of the city's most iconic locations. Maybe she'll fall in love with the audience too? She'll definitely get them dancing!

Featuring original music written and performed by Lauren, the show is a celebration of love in all its forms, what it means to 'not take yourself too seriously' for men on Hinge, and hunting down the illusive unconditional love as a twenty-something woman.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Love Songs is a show about searching, rejection, compassion, joy and resilience. And puns about sex. It is told through a mixture of poetic lyrics, double entendres, gentle riffs and a maybe even a cheeky London Underground themed burlesque dance.

Through the short performance the audience get a glimpse at an all too relatable reality, share in the fragments of joy, heartbreak and longing, and the ultimate realisation that love, actually is, all around. (Do you see what we did there?)




Full Cast Announced for ABIGAILS PARTY UK & Ireland Tour Photo
Full Cast Announced for ABIGAIL'S PARTY UK & Ireland Tour
The renowned London Classic Theatre have announced the full cast for their UK and Ireland tour of Mike Leigh’s classic comedy, Abigail’s Party. 
Kate Mosse Brings WARRIOR QUEENS AND QUIET REVOLUTIONARIES To Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Photo
Kate Mosse Brings WARRIOR QUEENS AND QUIET REVOLUTIONARIES To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
International bestselling author Kate Mosse OBE brings her first ever theatre tour, Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (Also) Built the World, to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.
Celebration of Ossie Clarks Impact on the Fashion World Leads Trio of New Exhibitions at W Photo
Celebration of Ossie Clark's Impact on the Fashion World Leads Trio of New Exhibitions at Warrington Museum
An exploration of the life and influence of a renowned fashion designer leads a trio of new exhibitions at Warrington Museum and Art Gallery.
Musical Comedy TWICE NIGHTLY Returns this Spring Featuring Joe Pasquale Photo
Musical Comedy TWICE NIGHTLY Returns this Spring Featuring Joe Pasquale
A sparkling new stage musical about the golden age of variety theatre, set in the 1930's is hitting the road again this spring with a tour visiting venues across the UK.

More Hot Stories For You


BETTY BLUE EYES Will Get First London Revival at the Union Theatre This MonthBETTY BLUE EYES Will Get First London Revival at the Union Theatre This Month
March 1, 2023

'Betty Blue Eyes' is an utterly British musical, full of eccentric characters.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL at the Garrick TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL at the Garrick Theatre
March 1, 2023

All new rehearsal images have been released of the What’s On Stage Award-Winning BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL which begins performances at The Garrick Theatre on Saturday 4 March.
Sir Ian McKellen and John Bishop Awarded Seats in the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre AuditoriumSir Ian McKellen and John Bishop Awarded Seats in the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Auditorium
March 1, 2023

Sir Ian McKellen and John Bishop have been presented with seat plaques in Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's auditorium following a triumphant run of the pantomime, Mother Goose, which played from 22 – 26 February 2023 - securing their place in the Grand Theatre history books.
Video: Molly Lynch Sings 'All The Dead Poets' From The World Première of KILLING THE CATVideo: Molly Lynch Sings 'All The Dead Poets' From The World Première of KILLING THE CAT
March 1, 2023

An all new video has been released of Molly Lynch singing the haunting song 'ALL THE DEAD POETS' from the world première of major new musical Killing The Cat, accompanied by Musical Director Billy Bullivant.
Adam Riches Brings THE BEAKINGTON TOWN HALL MURDERS to London's Soho TheatreAdam Riches Brings THE BEAKINGTON TOWN HALL MURDERS to London's Soho Theatre
March 1, 2023

Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Adam Riches will bring his interactive comedy, whodunnit murder mystery show, The Beakington Town Hall Murders to London's Soho Theatre. For six nights only, the show will run from 12th – 17th June 2023 at 7:30pm, with tickets on sale now.
share