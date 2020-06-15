Last Chance to Watch Katori Hall's THE MOUNTAINTOP Starring Gbolahan Obisesan and Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo

Today is the last day to watch a special digital reading of Katori Hall's Olivier Award-winning play, The Mountaintop, featuring actors Gbolahan Obisesan and Ronka?? Adékolua??jo. This digital reading is a fundraiser for Mid-South Peace and Justice Center's Black Lives Matter Community Bail Fund, to raise funds to support the legal costs incurred by those incarcerated whilst protesting.

A JMK Trust and Young Vic Co-production, produced in association with Desara Bosnja, The Mountaintop, set during the height of America's Civil Rights Movement, is an Olivier Award-winning play that takes an intimate look at the eve of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 2016, Roy Alexander Weise, now Joint Artistic Director of the Royal Exchange Theatre, directed Katori Hall's powerful play The Mountaintop at the Young Vic. Now in June 2020, to bring communities together through incisive storytelling and because #BlackLivesMatter, Roy Alexander Weise, in partnership with Desara Productions and the Royal Exchange Theatre, reunites Gbolahan Obisesan and Ronka?? Adékolua??jo for a new digital reading of this important play to raise funds to support the legal costs incurred by those incarcerated whilst protesting. The Mountaintop will be available until Monday 15 June. A captioned version was available from Friday 12 June at 6pm.

Memphis-native Katori Hall is an Olivier Award-winning playwright and the creator and showrunner of "P-Valley," a new Starz drama premiering July 12, 2020, based on her play Pussy Valley. She's also the bookwriter and co-producer of West End and Broadway hit, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Katori's latest piece, The Hot Wing King, premiered Spring 2020 at the Signature Theatre. Her other works include the award-winning Hurt Village, Hoodoo Love, Saturday Night/Sunday Morning, Our Lady of Kibeho and The Blood Quilt. She is also the director of the award-winning short, Arkabutla.

