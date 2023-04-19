LIZA PULMAN SINGS STREISAND Returns to Wilton's Music Hall in May

Renowned as one of the very few artists that can truly emulate the vocal skills of the iconic Barbra Streisand - Liza Pulman, singer, actress, comedienne (and one third of the legendary Fascinating Aida) returns to Wilton's Music Hall on Thursday 4 May.

Liza's hit show pays homage to this legendary and iconic singer and has previously played London's West End, including a pre-pandemic run at the Lyric Shaftesbury Avenue, to packed houses and five-star reviews.

Liza will be joined on stage by her fabulous band and her long-time musical director Joseph Atkins. This 'world class show' (Encore Radio) brings Liza's personal slant on Streisand's life and music, with warmth, humour and compelling storytelling and features glorious new arrangements of such classic songs such as 'The Way We Were', 'Second Hand Rose', 'You Don't Bring Me Flowers' and many more.

Liza's thirty-year career has encompassed music, theatre and comedy, from Glyndebourne Opera through West End musical theatre. Her solo career as concert performer and recording artist showcases a talent for rediscovering, reinventing and reimagining timeless classics and lost gems. Daughter of celebrated screen writer Jack Pulman and actor Barbara Young, Liza's upbringing gave her a deep love of theatre, movies and music. Most recently, Liza's two new shows, The Heart Of It and A Couple of Swells have played in London and on tour, gaining rave reviews and public acclaim. A Couple of Swells, with Joe Stilgoe, will play The Duchess Theatre in London on Monday 15 May.