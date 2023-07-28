LATE NIGHT JAZZ Returns to The Royal Albert Hall For 2023

The Royal Albert Hall has announced the third and final Late Night Jazz series for 2023 following two sold out seasons earlier this year. The autumn schedule hosts a range of styles and genres, from Brazilian bossa nova to spiritual free jazz, and jazz classics to festive favourites.

30/70 Collective lead vocalist Allysha Joy kicks off the new series with a solo show on Thursday 21 September in association with Steinway. Joy has forged her own sound through her meditative compositions pairing with poetic lyricism, as she shares music from her 2022 sophomore album Torn: Tonic. Manchester-based soul and R’n’B-inflected jazz singer Rosie Charles performs the following week on Thursday 28 September. Charles recently supported Craig David and the Kaiser Chiefs at Twickenham Stadium and has just finished recording her upcoming debut EP at Abbey Road after winning a national competition run by NME, Abbey Road and DHL.

Harper Trio will be hosting their debut album launch on Thursday 2 November, where electric jazz harpist Maria-Christina Harper fronts the collective, exploring a 60’s and 70’s spiritual free jazz sound. Deelee Dubé then performs in the 200-capacity room on Thursday 23 November. The Sarah Vaughan Award-winning vocalist Dubé joins alto-saxophone player Tony Kofi to celebrate the works of jazz great Julian ‘Cannonball’ Adderley from 1955 through to the soul-jazz of 1960’s, encompassing his celebrated work with Nancy Wilson.

Rounding off the season is the Mario Bakuna band on Thursday 7 December and Jazz at the Movies the following week on Thursday 14 December. Mario Bakuna presents his latest release Brazilian Landscapes which features new arrangements of material by great Brazilian composers such as Gilberto Gil, Marcos Valle and Claudio Bertrami, among others, as a tribute to the culture of Brazilian music and people. Joanna Eden, meanwhile, returns to the Hall with the Chris Ingham Quartet after a successful performance in 2022, to bring their jazzy festive favourites to the stage and swing into the Christmas holidays.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming and Engagement at the Hall, said, “We’ve been thrilled by the diversity and popularity that our Late Night Jazz series has shown this year, and this autumn programme continues to highlight some of the most exciting jazz musicians on the scene today. As we approach the 15th anniversary of our first ever Late Night Jazz event, it’s been incredible to see so many talented artists perform and be celebrated in the Elgar Room over the years, and see this series develop into a mainstay in the Hall’s schedule.”

Previous Late Night Jazz performers include the likes of prominent actor Jessie Buckley, BBC Radio 3 presenter Emma Smith, MOBO Award 2022 winners Ezra Collective, Grammy Award winners Blue Lab Beats, and Later with… Jools Holland alumni Nérija.

Tickets for all the Late Night Jazz performances are available to purchase from https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2255731®id=4&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.royalalberthall.com%2Ftickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1