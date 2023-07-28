LATE NIGHT JAZZ Returns to The Royal Albert Hall For 2023

Learn more about the upcoming series here!

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Ale Photo 3 Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Alexander
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 4 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert

LATE NIGHT JAZZ Returns to The Royal Albert Hall For 2023

The Royal Albert Hall has announced the third and final Late Night Jazz series for 2023 following two sold out seasons earlier this year. The autumn schedule hosts a range of styles and genres, from Brazilian bossa nova to spiritual free jazz, and jazz classics to festive favourites.

30/70 Collective lead vocalist Allysha Joy kicks off the new series with a solo show on Thursday 21 September in association with Steinway. Joy has forged her own sound through her meditative compositions pairing with poetic lyricism, as she shares music from her 2022 sophomore album Torn: Tonic. Manchester-based soul and R’n’B-inflected jazz singer Rosie Charles performs the following week on Thursday 28 September. Charles recently supported Craig David and the Kaiser Chiefs at Twickenham Stadium and has just finished recording her upcoming debut EP at Abbey Road after winning a national competition run by NME, Abbey Road and DHL.

Harper Trio will be hosting their debut album launch on Thursday 2 November, where electric jazz harpist Maria-Christina Harper fronts the collective, exploring a 60’s and 70’s spiritual free jazz sound. Deelee Dubé then performs in the 200-capacity room on Thursday 23 November. The Sarah Vaughan Award-winning vocalist Dubé joins alto-saxophone player Tony Kofi to celebrate the works of jazz great Julian ‘Cannonball’ Adderley from 1955 through to the soul-jazz of 1960’s, encompassing his celebrated work with Nancy Wilson.

Rounding off the season is the Mario Bakuna band on Thursday 7 December and Jazz at the Movies the following week on Thursday 14 December. Mario Bakuna presents his latest release Brazilian Landscapes which features new arrangements of material by great Brazilian composers such as Gilberto Gil, Marcos Valle and Claudio Bertrami, among others, as a tribute to the culture of Brazilian music and people. Joanna Eden, meanwhile, returns to the Hall with the Chris Ingham Quartet after a successful performance in 2022, to bring their jazzy festive favourites to the stage and swing into the Christmas holidays.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming and Engagement at the Hall, said, “We’ve been thrilled by the diversity and popularity that our Late Night Jazz series has shown this year, and this autumn programme continues to highlight some of the most exciting jazz musicians on the scene today. As we approach the 15th anniversary of our first ever Late Night Jazz event, it’s been incredible to see so many talented artists perform and be celebrated in the Elgar Room over the years, and see this series develop into a mainstay in the Hall’s schedule.”

Previous Late Night Jazz performers include the likes of prominent actor Jessie Buckley, BBC Radio 3 presenter Emma Smith, MOBO Award 2022 winners Ezra Collective, Grammy Award winners Blue Lab Beats, and Later with… Jools Holland alumni Nérija.

Tickets for all the Late Night Jazz performances are available to purchase from https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2255731®id=4&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.royalalberthall.com%2Ftickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
DEATH NOTE Announces Transfer to the Lyric Theatre Photo
DEATH NOTE Announces Transfer to the Lyric Theatre

After selling out two shows at the London Palladium in just 5 hours and adding an extra matinee, the European premiere of the multi award-winning manga stage musical Death Note The Musical in Concert will transfer to the Lyric Theatre for six performances from Thursday 7 September - Sunday 10 September. 

2
Review: 1000 WAYS THE WORLD WILL END (& HOW IT STARTS AGAIN), Kings Head Theatre Photo
Review: 1000 WAYS THE WORLD WILL END (& HOW IT STARTS AGAIN), King's Head Theatre

With strands of simulation theory and a vibe steeped in folklore, myths, and legends, the play follows two souls as they come back and find each other in three timelines. 

3
Review: OUTLIER, Jack Studio Photo
Review: OUTLIER, Jack Studio

One-man shows tackling queer experiences aren’t hard to come by. They’re, rightfully, being given platforms across the fringe scene. Home to a plethora of unique stories, the queer community is ripe for creative exploration. From coming out and hook-up culture to homophobia and sexual violence, there are complex narratives that provide rich bases for creatives.

4
New Musical WINNER to Have Developmental Production at Londons Leicester Square Theatre Photo
New Musical WINNER to Have Developmental Production at London's Leicester Square Theatre

The London Summer Theatre Academy will present a developmental production of the new musical Winner at London's Leicester Square Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End Video
Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED

Recommended For You