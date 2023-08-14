Kyle Birch Will Lead A STRANGE LOOP in London as 'Usher'

Also joining the cast as the Usher understudy is Christopher Michael Richardson.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical at the Watermill The Photo 2 Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 4 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company

It has been confirmed that Kyle Birch will take over as Usher in A Strange Loop in London! Also joining the cast as the Usher understudy is Christopher Michael Richardson. The casting was confirmed in a post on the show's social media accounts.

About Kyle Birch

Training: London College of Music, BA (Hons) Musical Theatre.

Credits include: Bobby/Buster/Preacher/Ensemble (1st Guard) in The Color Purple (UK Tour), King in Jack and the Beanstalk (Future Spotlight Productions), Austyn in In Pieces – Live! (Musical Film & Workshop), Generations Soloist & Understudy Father/Adam in Children of Eden (30th Anniversary Concert), Agwe in Once On This Island (Southwark Playhouse).

Credits whilst training include: Moonface Martin in Anything Goes.

Workshops include: Jubilee (The Old Vic), Robert/Ensemble in For Tonight, Smythe in Tinkerbell, Ensemble in The Mourning After.

Commercials include: DFS and TK Maxx.

Kyle is represented by Russell Smith Associates Ltd and is thrilled to be joining the cast of A Strange Loop. He wishes to thank his friends and family for all of their love and support.

About Christopher Michael Richardson

Christopher Michael Richardson is an actor, director, and teaching artist from Richmond, VA. He is the co- creator/composer of two interactive digital series with Arts on the Horizon (Jingle Journey and Everyday Magic) and has appeared in Sweeney Todd, Assassins, and Gun & Powder at Signature Theatre (VA); The Mortification of Fovea Munson and Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical) at The John F. Kennedy Center TYA; Our Town and Macbeth at The Shakespeare Theatre; Matilda at Olney Theatre Center; You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown at Imagination Stage (Helen Hayes Award, Outstanding TYA Production); The Wiz at Ford’s Theatre (Helen Hayes Nomination, Supporting Actor); and The Book of Will at Round House Theatre. He holds a B.A. in English and Theatre from The College of William & Mary. 

About A Strange Loop

Michael R. Jackson’s blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of Usher - a young, gay, Black writer who hates his day job, so writes a musical about a young, gay, Black writer who’s writing a musical about a young, gay, Black writer…a strange loop. 



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: PHANTOM PEAK: SUMMERS PEAK at London Photo
Review: PHANTOM PEAK: SUMMER'S PEAK at London

Is there no stopping (or topping) Phantom Peak? Just one year after debuting, this epic immersive theatre launches a summer season filled with new stories and is now looking to expand into the US.

2
BBC Announces New Music Studios in East Bank to Open to The Public Photo
BBC Announces New Music Studios in East Bank to Open to The Public

The new BBC Music Studios in East Bank – planned to open in late 2025 – will include tailored spaces designed to accommodate the world’s biggest musical acts and ensembles.

3
Ian McKellen and Roger Allam Will Bring FRANK AND PERCY to The Other Palace Photo
Ian McKellen and Roger Allam Will Bring FRANK AND PERCY to The Other Palace

Ben Weatherill’s new comedy, Frank and Percy, starring Ian McKellen (Percy) and Roger Allam (Frank) and directed by Sean Mathias, will have a limited London season at The Other Palace from Friday 8 September until Sunday 3 December.

4
Exclusive Presale on DEAR ENGLAND in the West End Photo
Exclusive Presale on DEAR ENGLAND in the West End

Exclusive Presale on Dear England: book by 15 August. The sold-out National Theatre production transfers to the West End this Autumn.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE Video Video: Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND Video
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
WICKED

Recommended For You