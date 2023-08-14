Kyle Birch Will Lead A STRANGE LOOP in London as 'Usher'

It has been confirmed that Kyle Birch will take over as Usher in A Strange Loop in London! Also joining the cast as the Usher understudy is Christopher Michael Richardson. The casting was confirmed in a post on the show's social media accounts.

About Kyle Birch

Training: London College of Music, BA (Hons) Musical Theatre.

Credits include: Bobby/Buster/Preacher/Ensemble (1st Guard) in The Color Purple (UK Tour), King in Jack and the Beanstalk (Future Spotlight Productions), Austyn in In Pieces – Live! (Musical Film & Workshop), Generations Soloist & Understudy Father/Adam in Children of Eden (30th Anniversary Concert), Agwe in Once On This Island (Southwark Playhouse).

Credits whilst training include: Moonface Martin in Anything Goes.

Workshops include: Jubilee (The Old Vic), Robert/Ensemble in For Tonight, Smythe in Tinkerbell, Ensemble in The Mourning After.

Commercials include: DFS and TK Maxx.

Kyle is represented by Russell Smith Associates Ltd and is thrilled to be joining the cast of A Strange Loop. He wishes to thank his friends and family for all of their love and support.

About Christopher Michael Richardson

Christopher Michael Richardson is an actor, director, and teaching artist from Richmond, VA. He is the co- creator/composer of two interactive digital series with Arts on the Horizon (Jingle Journey and Everyday Magic) and has appeared in Sweeney Todd, Assassins, and Gun & Powder at Signature Theatre (VA); The Mortification of Fovea Munson and Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical) at The John F. Kennedy Center TYA; Our Town and Macbeth at The Shakespeare Theatre; Matilda at Olney Theatre Center; You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown at Imagination Stage (Helen Hayes Award, Outstanding TYA Production); The Wiz at Ford’s Theatre (Helen Hayes Nomination, Supporting Actor); and The Book of Will at Round House Theatre. He holds a B.A. in English and Theatre from The College of William & Mary.

About A Strange Loop

Michael R. Jackson’s blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of Usher - a young, gay, Black writer who hates his day job, so writes a musical about a young, gay, Black writer who’s writing a musical about a young, gay, Black writer…a strange loop.