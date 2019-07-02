Kwame Kwei-Armah Responds To Female Writers' Allegations That He Erased Them From TREE

In a Medium post published today, Sarah Henley and Tori Allen-Martin claim they were the original creators and developers of the show Tree, which is currently playing at Manchester International Festival (MIF) ahead of a run at the Young Vic.

In the post, the duo accuse Kwame Kwei-Armah - Artistic Director of the Young Vic - of co-opting work which they spent years developing, alongside Idris Elba. They allege that their original contract was not honoured, and that Kwei-Armah lifted - and distorted - their ideas for his own synopsis of the show, after which he and Elba were credited as the creators, and they were dismissed from the project.

Henley and Allen-Martin subsequently sought legal advice, but were told it would cost about £20,000 to defend their case in court. They claim the experience was damaging to them both professionally and in terms of their mental health.

In an attempt to find a positive outcome, the pair have now founded Burn Bright, an organisation supporting female artists. It includes an open forum, connections to industry professionals willing to help or mentor, and a fund to cover first their legal fees, and then to support female playwrights in their careers. It has so far raised over £5,000.

Kwei-Armah posted a tweet in response, promising a full statement in due course:

I have been falsely accused of something today on social media. I am amid rehearsals. As soon as I have a break I will be responding. - Kwame Kwei-Armah (@kwamekweiarmah) July 2, 2019

Update: Kwei-Armah has now responded on Twitter to the allegations. He expresses sympathy for the pair's situation, but firmly refutes the characterisation of events, claiming the intention was never to produce the work as originally conceived, but for them to rework it with him acting as "mentor".

Kwei-Armah says that he was willing to meet the pair for creative development sessions, but that when they refused to meet following his drawing up a rough outline, he had to write something himself in order to meet the deadlines of the workshop:

This is my personal response to the allegations made by Tori n Sarah. There will be an official statement but didn't want anyone to think that I would hide behind that. would be happy and in fact encourage a public discussion with Tori n Sarah n myself at a venue of their choice pic.twitter.com/4rDTyc53UP - Kwame Kwei-Armah (@kwamekweiarmah) July 2, 2019

There was an outpouring of support for Henley and Allen-Martin on social media from other industry figures following their Medium post:

Tree at the Young Vic is one of the big draws of 2019. However, the involvement of the two women writers who created it has been erased. Here, these two extraordinarily brave and inspiring women speak out. And they deserve to be heard. https://t.co/FVpBkDmnrD - Victoria (@VictoriaJSadler) July 2, 2019

Was meant to be off here for a bit but...bloody hell. Just read this. Needs accountability from one side, and much support for the other. Much love to Tori and Sarah #BurnBright https://t.co/rApxSMVz5D - Vinay Patel (@VinayPatel) July 2, 2019

This happens in the film industry all the time and certainly in tv, where credits are frequently seemingly arbitrary. This is the first instance I've read of it happening in theatre. Hope the @TheWritersGuild get involved. - Jack Thorne (@jackthorne) July 2, 2019

I read this horrified & angry. I'd like to hear a response from the management... Our world is small. When writers are treated poorly their brother & sister writers carry forward that knowledge & act accordingly... A management never has all the power. #BurnBright sounds ??? https://t.co/zopxB8cNcJ - David Eldridge (@deldridgewriter) July 2, 2019

These women have nothing but my admiration, love and support. Read this. This is our industry. https://t.co/NmeSVHBk6L - Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (@mogster) July 2, 2019

Be good to know what Young Vic has to say. & is @TheWritersGuild aware?

This part chimes: "We would've been disappointed to get sacked but we'd have got over it." It is the money but it's not the money. Really you want to be treated like a grown up. I hope these women flourish. https://t.co/i7TlwoJavK - John Donnelly (@propershameful) July 2, 2019

I've never heard of ghost writer in theatre till today. I urge you all to read this. We all still have a lot to learn about ownership of work, what we sign away in contracts ect. Sad but not shocking events. We all have to do and better. https://t.co/eUV3XAcRqX - Bola Agbaje (@bolaagbaje) July 2, 2019





