Kiln Theatre Announces Summer 2023 Programming

The summer kicks off with the Wales Millennium Centre's production of Es & Flo by Jennifer Lunn

Mar. 23, 2023  
With Zadie Smith's The Wife of Willesden about to begin a run at Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York, and the world première of Retrograde by Ryan Calais Cameron in rehearsal, Kiln Theatre has announced the next productions in its programme to be presented this summer. Following its opening in Cardiff, Kiln will welcome the Wales Millennium Centre production of Es & Flo by Jennifer Lunn, directed by former Associate Director at Kiln Theatre Susie McKenna. This award-winning new play, which celebrates the love of an older lesbian relationship, will run from 5 - 24 June, with a press night on 8 June.

This is followed from 29 June - 15 July by Ellen Brammar's Modest, with music by Rachel Barnes, co-directed by Luke Skilbeck, Artistic Director of artist-led company Milk Presents, and Paul Smith, Artistic Director of Hull-based company Middle Child. This electrifying new play about Elizabeth Thompson - megastar of the Victorian art scene - is performed by a cast featuring the UK's hottest drag talent and opens on 4 July.

Following this, Kiln will produce the UK première of Lynn Nottage's Mlima's Tale, directed by Miranda Cromwell. The show will play this Autumn with dates and on sale information soon.

Indhu Rubasingham said today, "I am delighted that we will bring these two productions to Kiln this summer. Es & Flo, fresh from its première in Cardiff, shines a light on the experience of older women, whose stories we seldom see portrayed onstage, and I am pleased that we are giving the show a London home. Middle Child and Milk Presents are two award-winning companies, both producing cutting edge work, and Modest will be a thrilling event for our audiences, telling the story of a trailblazing Victorian artist."




