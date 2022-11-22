Kiln Theatre Announces Jessica Mensah as Kiln-Mackintosh Resident Assistant Director

Kiln Theatre has announced Jessica Mensah as their new Kiln-Mackintosh Resident Assistant Director. This new role will see Mensah joining the Artistic Team, working as Assistant Director across productions and supporting the Creative Engagement programme. Mensah will begin as Assistant Director on the upcoming Kiln run of The Wife of Willesden, opening 20 December.

Based in Brent, Mensah trained through directing programmes at the Young Vic and tiata fahodzi, after completing a year-long placement from 2017-18 at Kiln Theatre within the Creative Learning department. Her directing credits include work for Lyric Hammersmith, Soho Theatre, RADA and Talawa. She was also the previous Chair for Purple Moon Drama's Digital Youth Board, a Trustee for Metroland Culture, and worked extensively to support arts and culture in Brent throughout its run as London's Borough of Culture 2020.

Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham today said, "I am thrilled to be welcoming Jessica Mensah as our Kiln-Mackintosh Resident Assistant Director. The need for our industry to create opportunities for emerging freelancers has never been greater. And the huge number of applications we received underlines the need for roles such as this which provide secure employment and training to those who will be the future of British theatre.

We could not have offered this position without the incredible generosity of the Mackintosh Foundation. Jessica is a Brent local who has tirelessly demonstrated a passion and drive to be a theatre director. We are all looking forward to working with her and supporting her talent and development during her time at Kiln and beyond."

Jessica Mensah added, "I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to work at my local theatre. I look forward to the growth in my directing practice that will take place over the next year, and I am excited to work with both Kiln Theatre and Mackintosh Foundation, as well as learn from and contribute to Kiln's mission as a theatre."