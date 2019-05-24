Kiln Theatre Announces Gala Event To Celebrate First Anniversary In The Newly Refurbished Theatre

Kiln Theatre has announced a special one-off fundraising gala on 5 September, one year to the day since the newly refurbished theatre reopened on Kilburn High Road.

To mark this special occasion, Susie McKenna is bringing together some of the finest talent in theatre - Sharon D Clarke, Debbie Kurup, Clive Rowe, Gemma Sutton and Jim Carter, accompanied by Mark Dickman for an unforgettable night of music, comedy and much more. Further names will be announced shortly.

Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham, said today, "We opened our doors on 5 September 2018 by the skin of our teeth and we want to invite you to celebrate with us a year since this beautiful building came into being. This is an exciting time for Kilburn and Brent as we advance towards 2020 and being London Borough of Culture. This is an exclusive event to celebrate and to raise funds to stage our productions, to reach out to the different communities in our borough and to keep our ticket prices as low as possible so we can aspire to be a theatre for all."

Every ticket includes a signed programme, a sparkling wine reception on arrival and drinks and canapes after the show. There will also be an auction with 'money can't buy' lots, and a raffle across the evening.

All proceeds from the evening are in aid of Kiln Theatre, helping the company to create innovative productions, make drama available to our local community and aspire to be a theatre for all - connecting everyone, whatever their background, through the power of performance.

Sharon D Clarke, Debbie Kurup, Clive Rowe, Gemma Sutton will appear in Susie McKenna's production of Blues in the Night at Kiln Theatre from 18 July to 7 September.

Based in Kilburn, Kiln Theatre creates internationally renowned, high-quality, engaging and innovative work which presents the world through a variety of different lenses, amplifying unheard voices into the mainstream. Led by Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham and Executive Director Daisy Heath, it makes theatre that crosses continents and tells big stories about human connections across cultures, race and languages.





