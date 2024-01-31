Kerry Ellis to Launch New WEST END SESSIONS

The evenings will be set in Brooks Mews Wine Bar in Mayfair

By: Jan. 31, 2024

A new style of West End show is set to launch a residency in a Mayfair wine bar from February, after a string of informal gigs in the post-Covid era proved so popular a more permanent home was needed. The shows, which will be feature an ever-changing line-up of guest acts, kick off on 23 February with Kerry Ellis set to headline alongside Rob Houchen and MC Daniel Koek. 

Other top acts to grace the West End Sessions stage include Tony award nominee, Eva Noblezada, Aussie drag diva, Trevor Ashley, the original UK Elphaba, Alice Fearn, current star of The Wizard of Oz, Christina Bianco, and former member of The Overtones, Lockie Chapman. Full line-ups for future dates will be announced shortly.

West End Sessions, the brainchild of renowned West End performer Daniel Koek, will provide a platform for both up-and-coming talent and west end stars. The performances will also feature a mixture of musical styles, showcasing performers’ range of vocal talents which they may not get to perform as regularly in west end shows, alongside fan favourite musical hits. 

With theatre ticket prices continuing to surge in recent times, the West End Sessions shows also aim to offer fans a chance to see their heroes in an ‘up close and personal’ small venue setting, but at an affordable price point. 

The events will initially be held monthly on Friday nights at Brooks Mews Bar, a Mayfair space which has been recently refurbished to accommodate a high-spec performance space. The intimate venue will be arranged in a cabaret style, with guests able to enjoy an evening of live music accompanied by fine wines and a light food menu including cheese and charcuterie. Future performances are planned to be held weekly in coming months.

Daniel, who rose to stardom as one of the youngest performers to take on the role of Jean Valjean in the London production of Les Miserables, has also appeared on the west end stage in South Pacific, Saturday Night Fever, West Side Story and Chess. Most recently Daniel premiered the Australian tour of Phantom of the Opera at Sydney Opera House and was part of the much-acclaimed production of Into the Woods at Singapore’s National Theatre.

Having returned from his native Australia to his home in London, he hit on the idea for West End Sessions after a series of ad-hoc shows last year proved hugely popular with both fans and his musical theatre colleagues alike. After searching for the perfect venue to make a home for the show, Brooks Mews Wine Bar, situated a stone’s throw from Claridge’s in a Mayfair backstreet, has invested in a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system as part of their refurbishment to provide the perfect setting for the performances.

Daniel Koek said: “We’re excited to have found the perfect home for West End Sessions so we can bring an alternative style of performance to musical theatre fans. We hope audiences will enjoy seeing their favourite west end stars performing different styles of music as well as the hits they are known for. Being able to stage this kind of evening in such an intimate venue where the wine and food are as much a part of the evening as the music is a rare opportunity and something we hope will resonate with audiences who want to try something new.

West End Sessions opening night will take place on Friday, February 23, 2024. Doors open at 6.30pm for an 8pm show.




