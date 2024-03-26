Katy Baird Brings London Premiere of GET OFF to Battersea Arts Centre In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Self-proclaimed ‘hot-mess' Katy Baird brings the London premiere of her latest work Get Off to Battersea Arts Centre this May. Following on from Katy's highly successful debut Workshy, which looked at work and the things we do for money, Get Off continues Katy's frank, poignant and uproarious take on the human condition.

An honest and raw interrogation into our need for distraction, Get Off is an acutely personal one-woman show about excess and consumption, raising essential questions about the autonomy we possess in choosing where and how we seek fulfilment. From Katy's trademark humorous perspective, she unveils her journey into the ‘pursuit of pleasure', as audiences experience an evening that challenges and aims to bring us all closer together.

Since premiering at Transform Festival, Leeds in 2023, the show has been in development ahead of a two-day run at CAMPO in Ghent in April before making its London premiere at Battersea Arts Centre for three weeks (8-25 May). The show will go on to tour in Hastings, Colchester and Norwich this Autumn.

Katy Baird is an artist and curator who has performed at festivals and venues across Europe as well as squat parties, clubs and raves. She says of her work; “My practice is centred around a desire to create a shared space that can be both welcoming and radical. My work explores ideas around class, gender and sexuality. It can take the form of cabaret, theatre, intervention, film or participatory performance. I enjoy using my body to create a space that questions, pokes and prods current dominant narratives on what is ‘acceptable behaviour'.

Join dedicated hedonist and self-proclaimed hot-mess Katy Baird for a London premiere, as she fearlessly unveils her journey into the pursuit of pleasure.

With trademark humour and honesty, Katy offers us a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the human need for distraction, exploring the depths of our desires and questioning the autonomy we have in choosing where we seek it.

Co-commissioned by Battersea Arts Centre, CAMPO, and Transform, with further support from Artsadmin, Tramway, Cambridge Junction, Horizon and Old Diorama Arts Centre. Using public funding through the National Lottery from Arts Council England.

ABOUT KATY BAIRD

Katy Baird is an artist who frequently finds herself in bizarre situations of her own making. Her practice is centred around a desire to create a shared space that can be both welcoming and radical. She has performed at Live Art festivals and venues across the UK and internationally as well as squat parties, clubs and raves.

She has received commissions from Battersea Arts Centre, Wellcome Trust, The Yard, Camden People's Theatre and Duckie amongst others. Since 2016 she has been artist in residence at queer club night Knickerbocker.

Katy proudly identifies as an ‘old, queer, fat, femme deviant' and is currently based in Hastings, East Sussex.

As a curator she founded and produced Steakhouse Live, a DIY platform in London for radical performance practices and is artistic director of Home Live Art. Katy has worked as an independent producer at Fierce Festival and Manchester International Festival. From 2012-2017 she worked as Coordinator at the Live Art Development Agency, London.

Get Off

Katy Baird

Date: 8 – 25 May (Press night 10 May)

Time: 7:30pm & 8.30pm

Price: Pay What You Can (from £8)

Booking Link: bac.org.uk/get-off

Age guidance: 18+

Running time: 75 mins (no interval)

Access: Audio described performances 22 & 24 May. Description by Dot Alma. All performances of Get Off are Relaxed. At BAC, this means you can move or make noise if you need to. You can go in and out of the performance space.