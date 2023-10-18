Kae Tempest to Appear in New Royal Albert Hall Poetry Show

The Poets’ Revival will also feature George the Poet and Suli Breaks

Oct. 18, 2023

The most dynamic performers from Britain’s resurgent poetry scene will come together for a unprecedented evening of spoken word curated by Rhael ‘LionHeart’ Cape at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Poets’ Revival, on 1 May 2024, will also feature appearances from Kae Tempest, George The Poet, Suli Breaks, Harry Baker, Sophia Thakur, Theresa Lola, Momtaza Mehri and Toby Campion.

LionHeart, an associate artist at the Hall, said: "I’m beyond ecstatic about this event and the chance to see these profound poets perform on the same stage. Each artist has made an undeniable impact through championing, challenging or cultivating themes which continue to shape this country. The Royal Albert Hall is a landmark of artistic, social and cultural history, so it’s only right that these poets pave a new history here, where their voices can reignite the candles of our conscience and hope."

The long and colourful history of poetry at the Hall includes landmark performances from Dylan Thomas and Benjamin Zephaniah, a succession of National Slam Finals – and an 18-year ban on spoken word after a notorious 1966 event that descended into “chaos and obscenity”.

The event in May will see the Mercury Prize-nominee and Sunday Times bestseller Kae Tempest return to the Hall for the first time since 2016, alongside Peabody Award-winner George the Poet, YouTube sensation Suli Breaks, and acclaimed author and songwriter Sophia Thakur. The all-star line-up also features essayistMomtaza Mehri, the Young People’s Laureate for London in 2018-19; her successor, Theresa Lola (2019-20), who won the National Slam Final at the Hall in 2017; World Slam Poetry Champion, Harry Baker; and playwright and UK Poetry Slam Champion, Toby Campion.

Tickets for The Poet’s Revival are on sale, priced from £20, from 10am on Friday (20 October) with a pre-sale for the venue’s Friends and Patrons from 10am tomorrow (Thursday 19 October).

The Poets’ Revival is on Wednesday 1 May 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall




