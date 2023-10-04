KNOCKING AT THE WALL Now Running at Finborough Theatre



KNOCKING ON THE WALL, A trilogy by Ena Lamont Stewart is being presented at Finborough Theatre.

The production runs through Saturday, 28 October 2023.



Directed by Finlay Glen. Set and Costume Design by Delyth Evans. Lighting Design by Zoé Ritchie. Sound Design by Hattie North. Executive Producer - Michelle Dykstra.



Cast: Janette Foggo. Joanne Gallagher. Robert Hands. Jasmine Hyde. Matt Littleson.

Three women on the edge of society; three chance encounters; three tales of isolation, reconciliation and hope from one of Scotland’s greatest playwrights.



Towards Evening. Siblings Leonard and Edie have been estranged for many years, but – in search of companionship in their advancing years – have now decided to move in together. When the two clashing personalities encounter each other late at night, their uneasy domestic arrangement is tested and deep secrets revealed from their past…



Walkies Time for a Black Poodle. Ella has moved up in the world. From a working-class background, she and her husband Bob have made it and moved to a posh suburb out of town. She should be happy, but she’s not. Desperately lonely and out of place, Ella longs to return to her old life in the city. Her only company is her upright and genteel housekeeper, Maggie…



Knocking on the Wall. Former teacher Dorothy has had a nervous breakdown, and moved in with her sister, Isobel. The plumber is due to visit, but Isobel has had to leave Dorothy alone. When young Alec, the plumber’s apprentice, turns up instead, he and Dorothy strike up a very unlikely connection…



From the author of Men Should Weep, one of the most iconic Scottish plays of the twentieth century, the three plays that make up Knocking on the Wall display Ena Lamont Stewart’s profound sympathy, humour and razor-sharp social observation.



Playwright Ena Lamont Stewart (1912–2006) is best known for Men Should Weep (1947), included in The National Theatre’s list of the One Hundred Greatest Plays of the 20th Century. After early successes at Glasgow’s Unity Theatre with Starched Aprons (1945) and Men Should Weep, both celebrated for their “revolutionary frankness and compassion” (The Scotsman), her later plays were rejected by the Scottish theatre establishment, and she was discouraged from writing for the theatre. Her work, however, has since undergone significant re-evaluation and Lamont Stewart is now regarded as one of Scotland’s most significant playwrights of the 20th century.



Director Finlay Glen’s productions include To Have and To Hold which was nominated for a London Pub Theatres Standing Ovation Award 2023 (Hope Theatre and Bread and Roses Theatre), Ohio Impromptu (filmed at Arcola Theatre) and Cake (Theatre503). Finlay studied at Trinity College Dublin and Arthaus Berlin.

The cast includes Janette Foggo (Men Should Weep at The National Theatre of Scotland, Gaslight, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie at the Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh, and The Crucible on National Tour); Joanne Gallagher (Equus at the Trafalgar Studios, and Outlander for the BBC); Robert Hands (Come From Away for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award in the West End, Committee at The Donmar Warehouse, Scenes from an Execution, Invisible Friends at The National Theatre); Jasmine Hyde (Pericles at the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Coast of Utopia at The National Theatre, and Wonder Woman 1984 for Warner Bros); and Matt Littleson (Dinosaur for BBC and Hulu, Masters Of The Air (AppleTV+ and Amblin Television).

