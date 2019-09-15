Julian Clary Will Host a One Night Only Production of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Rehearsed in Just 48 Hours

Showtime Challenge 48-Hour Musicals is thrilled that Julian Clary will host its production of Singin' in the Rain at the Adelphi Theatre at 7pm on Sunday 13 October in aid of the dementia charity, The Lewy Body Society.

"I'm delighted to be hosting Showtime Challenge 48-Hour Musicals' production of Singin' in the Rain at London's Adelphi Theatre. Best of luck to the heroically plucky cast and crew who are giving up their time and energy to support the Lewy Body Society and the wonderful work they do." Julian Clary

Rehearsals will begin in the evening of Friday 11 October, then after 48 intense, exhausting hours, the curtain will rise, and - ready or not - the show WILL go on!

The cast (which includes Alyn Hawke, Maria Coyne, Sam Peggs, Ann-Marie Craine, William Kenning, Adam Scott Pringle, Suanne Braun, Kate Playdon & MANY more!) is made up of West End professionals and super-talented amateurs, with a 30-piece orchestra, production team and our fabulous host Julian Clary. Everyone involved with the fully-staged, costumed and choreographed show gives up their time for free in support of this year's chosen charity, The Lewy Body Society

The Lewy Body Society, established in June 2006 in the UK, was the first charity in Europe exclusively concerned with Lewy body dementia. Its mission is to fund clinical research to improve the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. It also raises awareness of Lewy body dementia among the general public and those in the medical profession and decision making positions, and provides information resources for patients & carers. www.lewybody.org

"We're delighted to be the charity partner for this year's 48-hour musical. It is a huge opportunity to raise awareness of Lewy body dementia and raise much-needed funds for research into the disease. We can't wait to work with the fantastic Showtime Challenge team on what we're sure will be a weekend to remember for everyone involved."

TICKETS are available from the Adelphi Theatre at https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/singin-in-the-rain/





