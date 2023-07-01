Jonas Kaufmann Withdraws from Final Two Performances of WERTHER at Royal Opera House

The role of Werther will be performed by Francesco Demuro and Ioan Hotea on 1 July and 4 July respectively.

By: Jul. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 1 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 2 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Video: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and More in a New Trailer For STEPHEN Photo 3 Video: Peters, Salonga, & More in Trailer For SONDHEIM"S OLD FRIENDS
Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET Photo 4 Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET

The Royal Opera House has announced that Jonas Kaufmann has withdrawn from the final two performances of Werther on Saturday 1 July and Tuesday 4 July due to continued illness.  

Saturday 1 July 

The role of Werther will be performed by Francesco Demuro. Francesco Demuro made his Covent Garden debut in 2011 in Gianni Schicchi and has since performed the role of Alfredo Germont in La traviata, and the Duke of Mantua in Rigoletto. Demuro recently performed the role of Werther for Greek National Opera. 

Demuro has performed internationally at some of the most renowned opera houses. This includes the Metropolitan Opera New York, Paris Opera, La Scala Milan, Staatsoper Unter den Linden, Berlin, Vienna State Opera, the Teatro Real Madrid, La Fenice Venice, the Gran Teatre del Liceu Barcelona, and the Bavarian State Opera Munich. He is currently performing the role of Roméo at Opéra de Paris (Roméo et Juliette). 

Tuesday 4 July 

The role of Werther will be performed by Ioan Hotea. Ioan Hotea is a multi-award-winning lyric-tenor who has performed with many of the world's leading companies. This includes Vienna State Opera, Bavarian State Opera, Zürich Opera, Opéra de Paris, Opéra de Monte-Carlo, Chorégies d'Orange, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Hamburg State Opera. He made his Covent Garden debut in L'elisir d'amore (2017) and has since returned to perform Ernesto in Don Pasquale (2019). He has performed the role of Werther at both Hessisches Staatstheater Wiesbaden and at Oper Frankfurt. 

Upcoming engagements this year include performances in Rigoletto (State Opera Prague) and Lucia di Lammermoor (Deutsche Oper Berlin).  

The rest of the cast remains as previously announced .




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
STANDING AT THE SKYS EDGE West End Tickets On Sale Today Photo
STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE West End Tickets On Sale Today

Tickets for the West End transfer of the critically acclaimed Sheffield Theatres' production of Standing at the Sky's Edge go on sale today. The show will play at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, in London's West End, from 8 February 2024, with a press night set for Wednesday 28 February 2024. 

2
West End Star Andrew Polec Releases First Single Freaking in the Mirror Photo
West End Star Andrew Polec Releases First Single 'Freaking in the Mirror'

Andrew Polec is known for his award-winning-performance as Strat on the West End, at New York City Center, and on the Tour in Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell the Musical. He was also the First Prize Winner of the Lotte Lenya Competition through the Kurt Weill Foundation. Andrew has been San Diego’s resident Grinch in How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

3
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE to Transfer to the West End Photo
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE to Transfer to the West End

The Motive and the Cue, which is currently running at the National Theatre through 15 July, will transfer to the West End on December 9, 2023. 

4
ASPECTS OF LOVE in the West End to Close in August Photo
ASPECTS OF LOVE in the West End to Close in August

The West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Aspects of Love will close on August 19, 2023. Learn how to purchase tickets.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video Video: First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video
Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You