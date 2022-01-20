John Owen-Jones, Ashley Riches, Elena Xanthoudakis Join The Cast Of MIMMA Gala Concert At Cadogan Hall

Joining the previously announced Sir David Suchet (Poirot, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, All My Sons), Louise Dearman (Wicked, Evita) and Celinde Schoenmaker (Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera) is John Owen-Jones, the youngest actor to play the role of Jean Valjean in Les Misérables and a record holder for the number of performances as Phantom in Phantom of the Opera. He will take on the role of Lorenzo. Also joining are Ashley Riches (Carmen, The Pirates of Penzance), the renowned operatic baritone, who will play Aldo Marini, and the award-winning soprano Elena Xanthoudakis (Don Giovanni, Dido and Aeneas) playing Ada Marini.

Mimma, a new musical of war and friendship, performed with the BBC Concert Orchestra is performed for one special, semi-staged gala concert performance only, at Cadogan Hall, on 28 February 2022.

Orana Productions Ltd, Producer and Presenter of the Mimma Charity Concert, will donate 100% of ticket proceeds to The Prince's Trust. The total amount donated to The Prince's Trust is expected to be £65,000. The Prince's Trust is a registered charity incorporated by Royal Charter in England and Wales (1079675) and Scotland (SC041198).

Mimma's creative team includes Ron Siemiginowski (Composer & Producer), Giles Watson (Librettist) and Luke Fredericks (Director). The BBC Concert Orchestra will be conducted by renowned British conductor and orchestrator, Richard Balcombe (Musical Director & Orchestrator).

The shadow of Fascism drives Mimma, a young Italian journalist, to take refuge at her Uncle Lorenzo's nightclub in London. Mimma forges an unassailable friendship with Sarah, an aspiring jazz singer, while her family are increasingly embroiled in resistance against Mussolini.

The coming conflict brings out the best and worst in people as Mimma's brother is captured, Londoners prepare for Hitler's Blitz, and fears of betrayal reach fever pitch. Mimma and Sarah are caught in the turmoil as Soho is torn apart by arrests and internments.

As England and Italy face their darkest hours, Mimma is in danger of losing everything. Everything - that is, except the one friend she can trust.

Mimma is a musical that bridges continents and cultures by blending soulful jazz, opera and musical theatre.

Mimma the Musical will be featured as one of the main events in the forthcoming 2022 UK Australia Season program. The UK Australia Season is a joint initiative by the British Council and the Australian Government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to strengthen and build cultural connections. The Board of Patrons for the UK Australia Season is co-chaired by Sir Lloyd Dorfman CBE, Chairman of The Prince's Trust International.

For more information go to https://ukaustraliaseason.com